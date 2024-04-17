F5.5G All-Optical Premium Computing Network, Connecting Ubiquitous Intelligence

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 21st Huawei Analyst Summit, the "Building F5.5G All-Optical Target Network, and Ushering in 10 Gbps UBB Intelligent Era" forum was held, where industry stakeholders deliberated on how to apply F5.5G optical technologies to build home and industry intelligence. Also at this forum, Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "To stride to the intelligent era in the next 10 years, a high-quality computing bearer network, that is, F5.5G all-optical premium computing network, needs to be built to ensure that computing power is always-on with 99.9999% availability and instantly-accessible with 1 ms latency. With its ubiquitous 10 Gbps access, the network makes computing power accessible everywhere and connects ubiquitous intelligence, enabling intelligence in various industries."

Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line Martin Creaner, Director General of WBBA

Technologies such as AI foundation models are being rapidly integrated into various industries. And in the intelligent era, intelligent computing data centers are accelerating the development of multi-layer and distributed architecture, from what previously centralized, posing new challenges and requirements on networks.

Without doubt, the F5.5G all-optical premium computing network is the best option for carrying computing power, and it consists of three parts:

First, 3D-mesh backbone computing network. Featuring 3D-mesh architecture, 400G/800G ultra-high bandwidth, and 99.9999% availability, the network achieves non-blocking interconnection and lossless collaboration between intelligent computing data centers, efficiently connecting computing resources of operators, industries, data centers, and the Internet.

Second, one-hop metro computing network. The full-mesh metro core network enables the shortest path between intelligent computing data centers to reduce interconnection latency to 1 ms. Moreover, OTN to edge implements all-optical switching, one-hop transmission of services, and computing access upon network access, satisfying the requirements of individuals, homes, and enterprises for computing access within 1 ms.

Third, 10 Gbps intelligent access network. 50G PON to home and 10G FTTR to room are creating 10 Gbps ultra-broadband pipes. In addition, intelligent identification of access services, intelligent hard slicing, and interconnection with upstream OTN hard pipes provide a localized experience for the services that require high computing power, such as cloud PC and cloud rendering.

Furthermore, an intelligent management and control platform is built to implement efficient O&M of complex networks, support fast access of computing power, and ensure that computing power is always-on.

Industry representatives were invited to deliver speeches to jointly promote cooperation across the industry. Martin Creaner, Director General of WBBA, predicted, "Global gigabit broadband services subscription will reach 44%+ by 2028, and the industry must work together to address broadband infrastructure development inequality in various regions, while breaking the OTN bottleneck to ensure the gigabit user experience. With the advent of the AI era, the industry should also begin preparing for the 10 gigabit society."

Gao Hongfu, Deputy Managing Director of the Optical Network Alliance (ONA), proposed: "With the release of F5.5G standards, Wi-Fi 7 will be used in future campus construction to accelerate 10 Gbps upgrades. Fiber-in and copper-out are inevitable for campus networks."

Finally, all participants of the forum advocated close cooperation across the industry in terms of scenario-specific application and experience upgrade to embrace the development opportunities of the F5.5G optical industry, ushering in the 10 Gbps UBB intelligent era at the same time.

