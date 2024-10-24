Fan-tastic Journeys: Sports and Music Events Take Fans to New Destinations

Priority Pass shares what sports and music fans want from their travel experiences.

Over three-quarters (80%) of sports and music fans in Asia Pacific (APAC) travelled to an event by plane in the past 3 years or plan to in the next 12 months

The top five sports people travel for globally are football, basketball, the Olympics, Formula 1 and tennis. Rock in Rio, Coachella and Taylor Swift are driving music tourism

More than half of event travellers from the APAC region use airport experiences such as airport lounges, sleep pods and spas

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research titled, The Value of Sports and Music Tourism, published by the owners and operators of Priority Pass, Collinson International, reveals the extent to which people are willing to travel – as well as the amount they're willing to spend – in order to experience their favourite sports team or music artists in person. With a huge summer of sports and major music events taking place, the research found that amongst those travelling from Asia Pacific (APAC) to attend an event by plane, more than four-fifths (85%) have travelled for sports and 74% for music in the past three years, or plan to do so in the coming 12 months. Of these travellers, over half (53%) travel more than once a year, with 19% attending three or more events annually.

FUELLING WANDERLUST

As the biggest global sport, unsurprisingly football (soccer) has the most loyal fanbase, with 70% of fans in APAC travelling to watch their favourite team. Tennis fans in APAC are the second most likely to travel (28%), followed by those watching basketball (25%), Formula 1 (23%) and the Olympics (22%). In turn, music events attracting the highest number of global fans include Rock in Rio, Coachella and Tomorrowland; with Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, Vasco Rossi and Ed Sheeran featuring as the most popular artists.

When it comes to where APAC travellers will go for sporting and music events, Sydney came out as the top destination (35%), followed by London (21%), New York (17%), Paris (16%) and Dubai (15%).

Sports and music events fuel wanderlust, taking travellers to every corner of the globe. 82% of APAC travellers have travelled to a new city or country for a sports or music event, allowing fans to experience different cultures and locations while indulging their passion for sports and music.

The majority of sports (87%) and music (89%) fans in APAC like to arrive between one and three days before an event, while 85% of sports and 86% of music fans like to stay one to three days after an event. This presents travellers with new experiences and memories, as well as huge economic growth opportunities for local businesses within these destinations.

ELEVATING THE JOURNEY

More than half (52%) of APAC event travellers have used airport experiences, which include visiting an airport lounge (34%), gaming lounge (15%), sleep pod (16%) and spa (13%). The top reasons APAC fans visit an airport lounge is to relax and unwind before or after watching their favourite team / artist (58% for sports and 59% for music fans), followed by enjoying food and drink options at the airport (56% for sports fans and 57% for music fans).

Globally, the uptake of airport lounges is higher among those spending more money on the trip overall. Interestingly, those travelling to basketball events (48%), Formula 1 (45%) and the Olympics (44%) are more likely to use lounges and it is these fans who also spend the most.

HEY BIG SPENDER

When travelling to see their favourite team or artist, it's not just about the destination, it's about the journey too. Sports fans are the biggest spenders, with 57% from APAC exceeding US$500 per trip, per person. Globally, the 25-34 age group spends the most overall, with a third (33%) exceeding US$1,000 for sports and 31% for music events. In addition, just under half (44%) of event fans typically spend US$100 at the airport.

"Whether it's being in the crowd for the big game or watching your favourite artist at a festival, you can't beat live events – especially when they're combined with travelling the world. More than ever, people are travelling domestically and internationally for sports and music and this year marks a special occasion, with a huge summer of major events taking place globally" says Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International, owner and operator of Priority Pass. "Our latest global research report reveals that not only are people travelling far and wide for sports and music events, but they also want to enhance their travel experiences to make these trips even more memorable. Priority Pass offers seamless, premium airport experiences that elevate every journey. With airport lounges and travel experiences in over 700 airports across 145 countries, there's an abundance of choice for wherever the summer takes you."

"In Asia Pacific, we see many travellers seeking to make their journeys as memorable as the events they attend," adds Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President, Collinson International. "We understand and relate to travellers' passion for exploration. By offering premium travel benefits such as access to airport lounges and travel experiences, we ensure that every aspect of our members' trips (some of which are in the 'once in a lifetime' category) are enjoyable, stress-free, and are made that little bit more special with Priority Pass."

To find out more, read the full report here.

Notes to Editors

Collinson International, the owner and operator of Priority Pass, commissioned this research independently. The report is not endorsed by any party mentioned herein.

Methodology: Research commissioned by Collinson International, owner and operator of Priority Pass, and independently conducted among a sample of 8,537 travellers from 17 countries and territories including: Australia (505), Brazil (502), Colombia (503), France (501), Germany (503), Hong Kong (501), India (502), Italy (504), Mexico (502), Peru (503), Saudi Arabia (501), Singapore (503), Spain (501), Thailand (503), UAE (501), UK (502), and USA (500). The survey was completed online in June 2024.

Currency in US$.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 725 airports in 145 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson International, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

SOURCE Collinson International