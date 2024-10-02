Farasis Energy Signs Strategic Agreement for Solid-State Batteries with JMEV; First SPS Battery for JMEV's 'ELIGHT' Model Rolls Off the Production Line

GANZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, JMEV and Farasis Energy signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the development of solid-state batteries, with the SPS (Super Pouch Solution) battery for the 'ELIGHT' model rolling off the production line at the same time.

The ‘ELIGHT’ Model ‘s SPS rolls off the production line (PRNewsfoto/Farasis Energy)

According to the agreement, both parties aim to jointly promote the research, production, and market application of solid-state batteries. This includes accelerating the research and development of key technologies for solid-state batteries, facilitating industrial transformation and upgrading, and advancing the maturity and commercialization process of solid-state battery technology.

Solid-state batteries are seen as a competitive edge in new energy vehicle technology due to their high energy density, fast charging, long cycle life, and enhanced safety. Farasis Energy has been deeply engaged in areas such as electrochemical systems and Pouch batteries stacking processes for many years, perfectly aligning with the development path of solid-state batteries. The product development strategy focuses on medium- to long-term R&D goals for solid-state batteries that are high-energy, high-rate, high-safety, and low-cost, ensuring timely conversion of research achievements.

Currently, Farasis Energy's first-generation semi-solid batteries have been mass-produced for passenger vehicles and have made breakthroughs in the commercial vehicle sector, forming a strategic alliance with FAW Jiefang to jointly promote the market and industrial chain development of semi-solid and solid-state batteries for commercial vehicles. Farasis Energy aims to complete the transition from semi-solid to solid-state battery commercialization within the next five years.

On the same day, the first SPS battery system of from Farasis Energy, designed to support the "ELIGHT" model, came off the production line. This follows previous supplies to Geely Radar Horizon and GAC Second-Gen Aion V models. The launch of the "ELIGHT" model's SPS battery aims to assist JMEV in upgrading its pure electric platform and creating a pioneering sports sedan for a better travel experience.

Farasis Energy's SPS features:

A 10-minute charge for a 400-kilometer range

Applicability to chassis heights from 85mm to 145mm

A volume utilization rate of up to 75%

Full chemical system compatibility, including sodium ion batteries, lithium iron phosphate, and semi-solid batteries, etc.

SOURCE Farasis Energy