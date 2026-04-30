FICER Empowers Asia's Digital Backbone: Scalable Connectivity for the Future of Telecommunications at Asia Tech x Singapore - CommunicAsia 2026

F520 OTN DWDM System & DCO Series for high-density fiber optic solutions and scalable urban backbones.

800G/400G & BiDi modules Advancing toward 5G Advanced and 6G for AI-driven data demands and resolving fiber exhaust in dense metros solutions to double existing capacity.

Pluggable EDFA & OTDR empowering System Integration for intelligent, zero-footprint network management.

XGS-PON & 25G-PON for streamlining residential and 5G backhaul.

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology, provider of Fiber Optic communication solutions, officially announces its participation in Asia Tech x Singapore 2026 (CommunicAsia). Aligning with the official theme, "The Future of Asia's Connectivity & Digital Infrastructure", FICER will present its latest innovations "Scalable Connectivity for the Future of Telecommunications". From May 20–22 at the Singapore Expo, high-speed 400G/800G transceivers and OTN DWDM solutions engineered for the next era of connectivity.

Architecting the Infrastructure for 5G Advanced and Beyond

Asia Tech x Singapore - CommunicAsia 2026: FICER Technology Introduction Speed Speed Asia Tech x Singapore - CommunicAsia 2026: FICER Transceivers and OTN DWDM Solution for Backbone Connection.

As the telecommunications industry transitions to 5G Advanced and looks ahead to 6G innovation, the demand for robust physical-layer infrastructure has never been greater. FICER addresses these requirements with the F520 OTN DWDM System and the DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) Series. This combination offers a modular, high-density platform that simplifies network technology while providing the scalable bandwidth essential for future-proof urban backbones. By eliminating complex dispersion compensation, the DCO modules provide a direct, low-latency path, enabling operators to handle the massive data throughput required by emerging AI applications and next-generation wireless standards.

Maximizing Fiber Assets for High-Speed Connectivity

To resolve the challenge of fiber in dense metro areas, FICER deploys a comprehensive portfolio of BiDi (Bidirectional) transceivers 25G, 40G, and 100G. These modules double existing cabling capacity by transmitting and receiving data over a single fiber optic strand, bypassing the need for expensive and invasive new fiber laying. For the most demanding environments, 400G and 800G solutions provide the necessary fuel for AI infrastructure and cloud data centers, ensuring that the core network remains a facilitator rather than a bottleneck for digital transformation.

Driving System Integration with Intelligent Fiber Solutions

Modern System Integration requires tools that reduce complexity while enhancing operational efficiency. FICER's Pluggable EDFA/OTDR transceivers revolutionize network maintenance by embedding intelligence directly into standard interfaces. The pluggable OTDR features single fiber operation to eliminate crosstalk and enables real-time, remote fault detection. This allows technicians to identify fiber breaks without site visits, significantly lowering mean time to repair. Coupled with the Dual EDFA module's automatic gain control, these solutions empower integrators to build more reliable, self-monitoring networks that lower both capital expenditure and operating expense.

Converging Services at the Network Edge

Complementing the infrastructure layer, FICER showcases XGS-PON/25G-PON technologies designed to converge diverse services onto a unified fiber plant. These solutions support residential broadband, enterprise leased lines, and 5G xHaul (fronthaul/backhaul) connectivity simultaneously. The 25G-PON module, in particular, quadruples throughput to meet the stringent latency requirements of future 5G Advanced applications. This streamlined approach allows operators to deliver high-performance services with reduced complexity, ensuring a cost-effective path toward tomorrow's intelligent connectivity.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, a provider of high-performance fiber optic solutions, guided by the mission: "Fiber First. Compatibility Always". Serving telecommunications operators, system integrators, and cloud infrastructure providers worldwide. With a strong focus on flexibility, customization, and reliability, FICER delivers compatible, scalable solutions that power the next generation of intelligent connectivity.

Three Core Strengths:

High Compatibility: Products are engineered to support multi-vendor environments, ensuring seamless interoperability across leading network equipment brands and helping customers avoid vendor lock-in.

Products are engineered to support multi-vendor environments, ensuring seamless interoperability across leading network equipment brands and helping customers avoid vendor lock-in. High Cost Performance: Delivering a compelling balance of cost and quality, FICER provides reliable alternatives to original transceivers—without compromising performance or stability.

Delivering a compelling balance of cost and quality, FICER provides reliable alternatives to original transceivers—without compromising performance or stability. Agile Supply Chain: With strong inventory management and rapid fulfilment capabilities, FICER ensures fast delivery to meet dynamic project timelines and urgent deployment needs.

By combining technical expertise with a partner-centric approach, FICER empowers customers to build efficient, future-ready optical networks with confidence.

Meeting Reservation

To schedule a dedicated meeting with FICER's team during CommunicAsia exhibition, please visit:

Book a Meeting Here

For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit FICER.

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SOURCE FICER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.