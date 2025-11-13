Finloop and 1exchange Forge Partnership to Build a Compliant RWA Liquidity Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform, and 1exchange ("1X"), a leading regulated exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens listing and trading, jointly announce a strategic partnership to advance the compliant, secure, and trusted issuance, listing, secondary market trading, and liquidity management of RWA security tokens and private market assets.

This collaboration focuses on the cutting-edge RWA sector, integrating Finloop's innovative tokenization technology platform with 1X's expertise in security token compliant listings and secondary market trading. The two parties will join forces to facilitate RWA security tokens listing and trading under a robust regulatory framework. The partnership aims to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions that combine innovation, security, and efficiency, exploring diverse assets such as equities, funds, bonds, and asset linked notes to expand application scenarios, enhance market access, and unlock new liquidity channels for the digital economy.

As Web3.0 evolves, RWAs have emerged as a vital bridge connecting traditional and digital finance. Yet cross-border legal disparities, legal recognition of asset rights, and compliance requirements in issuance and liquidity continue to pose challenges. Finloop and 1X are collaborating to embed compliance throughout the entire RWA lifecycle — from tokenization issuance, listing to secondary-market trading — thereby setting an innovative and regulator-aligned benchmark for the industry.

1exchange is committed to providing an efficient listing solution that opens a blockchain-powered pathway for RWA security tokens to access global liquidity, while offering a regulated secondary market that brings investors a broader range of investment opportunities. Finloop, one of the strategic enterprises of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, provides comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to financial institutions, including building a one-stop platform for RWA technology, issuance, and distribution.

Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: "We are thrilled to establish this deep collaboration with 1exchange. Finloop's leadership in blockchain infrastructure, on-chain protocols, and smart contract development in Hong Kong, combined with 1X's expertise in compliant trading and liquidity management in Singapore, will enable us to deliver secure, efficient, and transparent solutions of asset tokenization for financial institutions, enterprises and investors."

Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange, added: "Partnering with Finloop marks a significant milestone in expanding our tokenized assets offering and ecosystem. Together, we will collaborate closely across RWA tokenization, product structuring, compliant listing, and secondary market trading, enhancing liquidity and investor access for RWA security tokens on regulated digital trading platforms, setting a trusted and sustainable benchmark for the industry."

Moving forward, Finloop and 1X will deepen their partnership, optimizing RWA product structures and strengthening cross-border compliance capabilities in alignment with the regulatory frameworks of Hong Kong and Singapore. The collaboration will drive the standardized development of the Web3.0 industry in Asia, fostering a compliant and innovative RWA liquidity ecosystem.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry.

Visit www.finloop.hk for more information.

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity.

Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited