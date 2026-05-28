Finloop and Marketnode Collaborate to Advance Cross-Border Tokenised Finance in Hong Kong and Singapore

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform, and Marketnode, Asia-Pacific's trusted digital market infrastructure (DMI) operator, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership brings together Finloop's fintech and real-world asset (RWA) capabilities with Marketnode's DMI and tokenisation expertise. Both parties will collaborate closely in the Hong Kong and Singapore markets across areas such as financial product access, asset tokenisation, and market insights— to drive greater connectivity and compliant innovation across Asia's financial ecosystem.

Three key areas will be explored:

Expanding cross-border product access: Marketnode will support Finloop in expanding financial product opportunities in Singapore, while Finloop will provide reciprocal support for Marketnode in Hong Kong, across fixed income products, funds, structured products and commodity-backed products.

Marketnode will support Finloop in expanding financial product opportunities in Singapore, while Finloop will provide reciprocal support for Marketnode in Hong Kong, across fixed income products, funds, structured products and commodity-backed products. Building tokenised asset connectivity : Finloop and Marketnode will leverage their strengths in infrastructure development in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively to build a compliant, interconnected ecosystem for digital assets and RWA tokenisation.

: Finloop and Marketnode will leverage their strengths in infrastructure development in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively to build a compliant, interconnected ecosystem for digital assets and RWA tokenisation. Strengthening market intelligence: Exchange regional market insights, product suitability assessments and regulatory developments to support product innovation and improve decision-making efficiency.

As an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2 + Web3) wealth technology platform, Finloop is headquartered in Hong Kong and serves institutional clients worldwide. It offers a full range of wealth management products and technology solutions, including cash management, public funds, private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and more. In the Web3 sector, Finloop has launched Asia's first one-stop RWA technology, issuance, and distribution platform — the FinRWA Platform (FRP) — achieving multiple breakthroughs in the issuance and distribution of overseas public and private tokenised products, while continuously building an open, compliant, and innovative wealth management ecosystem.

Marketnode, backed by Euroclear, HSBC, SGX Group and Temasek, is Asia-Pacific's trusted and neutral DMI operator. Its infrastructure supports institutions across data services, transaction management and tokenisation with distribution support, with a focus on asset classes such as credit, funds and structured products. Through modular, ready-to-use blockchain infrastructure, Marketnode helps financial institutions streamline workflows, expand distribution and bring digital financial products to market more efficiently.

Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: "This collaboration marks an important milestone in Finloop's expansion into the Singapore market. Marketnode's infrastructure capabilities and network will help us better serve institutional clients while accelerating the deployment of our technology solutions. We look forward to leveraging our complementary strengths to support the growth of compliant and scalable cross-border RWA and wealth management services."

Rehan Ahmed, CEO of Marketnode, added: "Tokenised finance will scale only when products can move efficiently across markets, platforms and investor networks. Our partnership with Finloop strengthens that connective layer between Hong Kong and Singapore, combining product reach with trusted digital market infrastructure to give institutions expanded and more secure access to the next generation of financial products across Asia."

The partnership is expected to broaden access to financial products, deepen collaboration between Hong Kong and Singapore's financial ecosystems, and advance the development of digital asset and wealth management infrastructure across Asia.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com

About Marketnode

Marketnode, backed by Euroclear, HSBC, SGX Group and Temasek, is Asia-Pacific's trusted and neutral digital market infrastructure (DMI) operator. Our DMI spans three key pillars: data services, transaction management and tokenisation with distribution support—across anchor asset classes such as credit, funds, and structured products.

Marketnode's modular suite of solutions provides the financial ecosystem with a ready-to-use infrastructure built on blockchain, enabling institutions to enhance their operational performance, accelerate time to market and capture new business opportunities.

For more information: www.marketnode.com

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited