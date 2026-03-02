Finloop Collaborates with Midas Gold Resources and AnchorV to Launch Hong Kong's First RWA Project Backed by Canadian Gold Mining Assets

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform, officially signed a cooperation agreement with Midas Gold Resources, a Canadian gold mining company, and AnchorV Token Technology Limited ("AnchorV"), the project co-initiator. The three parties will jointly launch Hong Kong's first Real World Asset (RWA) product backed by gold mining assets. This project also marks Finloop's first introduction of Canadian underlying assets and corporate cooperation in Hong Kong, demonstrating its strategy of continuously expanding business footprint and engaging with diversified asset classes under a strong compliant framework.

As a service provider of gold exploration, development, and mining production in Canada, Midas Gold Resources is also the issuer of this RWA project. The company looks forward to further expanding its gold asset business in Hong Kong through this collaboration, with future plans to achieve gold sales and gold storage operations. Finloop will provide technical support for key aspects, including product design, smart contracts, data integration, compliant issuance, and establishing a global distribution network, all under compliance requirements. AnchorV will provide related solutions regarding the authenticity of underlying asset data, operational information, legal frameworks, and multinational structures. JunHe Law Office will provide tokenized note issuance service for this project.

This project is planned to be offered exclusively to qualified professional investors in Hong Kong and will adopt a multi-chain deployment approach. In the future, while complying with local laws and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions, the project aims to gradually connect with compliant trading and distribution channels in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, thereby enhancing broader international liquidity.

Positioned in Hong Kong, the project offers diversified asset allocation opportunities to professional investors and institutions across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. At the same time, the three parties places strong emphasis on advancing international industry collaboration within a fully compliant framework, ensuring that all arrangements adhere to the legal requirements of the relevant jurisdictions. This initiative provides concrete practical experience for establishing RWA collaboration businesses for global assets in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, Finloop will continue to prioritize compliance as its core principle, gradually enriching its RWA product offerings, actively exploring new models and cross-regional collaborations, so as to provide sustainable and high quality services that bridge the Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited