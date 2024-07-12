"Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU" Now Available on Nintendo Switch with New DLCs

TOKYO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of "Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU," available starting today, July 12, 2024. Alongside the game, we are also releasing three new exciting DLCs.

The first DLC is the "Miku Exercise Editor," a new feature that lets players customize and create their own Miku Exercise routines. The other two DLCs are Exercise BGM Packs, which include instrumental arrangements of famous Piapro Characters' songs.

"Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU"

Exercise BGM Pack Vol.1 includes:

WORLD IS MINE

Tale of the Deep-sea Lily

dreamin chuchu

Exercise BGM Pack Vol.2 includes:

Hand in Hand

kokoro

Paradichlorobenzene

"Greetings to all the fans in Asia eagerly awaiting the release of 'Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU.' We are thrilled to bring this new game featuring Hatsune Miku to all of you. In this game, you can enjoy exercising alongside Hatsune Miku. Whether you are a regular exerciser or someone who finds it challenging to stay active, you can customize the menu to suit your needs. We hope you'll make it a part of your routine and enjoy staying active with Miku," said Mr. Koizumi, a producer at Crypton Future Media, INC.

Key Features

Characters:

Choose your partner from Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka. You can also customize their appearance with exclusive costumes for a personalized workout experience.

Miku Exercise:

Immerse yourself in workouts set to original songs from Piapro Characters. Enjoy a dynamic exercise session with classic hits like "Hated by Life" and "Romeo & Cinderella," as well as new exclusive songs.

Release Details

Title: Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Exercise

Price: Varies by region

Players: 1-2

Rating: All ages

Publisher: Imagineer

Website:

https://fitboxing.net/hatsunemiku/en/

PV:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPVE15ILaDU

DLC PV:

https://youtu.be/Nrxrj9tJwzM



Art by Iwato, © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net

© Imagineer Co., Ltd., Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

"Exercise with Miku" and "Miku Exercise" are trademarks of Crypton Future Media, INC.

About Imagineer Co., Ltd.:

Founded in 1986, Imagineer Co., Ltd. continues to lead with a commitment to providing high-quality entertainment that satisfies and delights users worldwide.

