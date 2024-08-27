FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE TO ANNOUNCE LUXURY AIR TRAVEL AWARDS

Verified Air Travel Awards Will Debut October 22

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")—the world's leading authority on luxury hospitality—will launch the inaugural Verified Air Travel Awards on Oct. 22 based on input from the world's top luxury travel advisors and elite global travelers.

An invitation-only panel of 5,000 highly qualified travel advisors, FTG's jet-setting incognito inspectors and globe-trotting Learning & Development experts will vote on more than 20 categories including Best Airlines, Best Airports, and Best Private Jet Services. The survey will be validated by the experts at FTG, known for the integrity and objectivity of its 66-year-old Star Ratings system.

"Too many travel industry awards are the result of a somewhat suspect popularity contest. The Verified Air Travel awards are important because the metrics are based on real-world experience and real-world accountability," said Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning travel journalist and host of "Eye on Travel" on CBS Radio. "In a world experiencing an explosion of luxury brands, it's not about pretty pictures or mission statements, but the unbiased opinions of veteran travelers coupled with reliable facts that lead to a credible and relevant definition of excellence."

Jeff Arnold, Forbes Travel Guide Chairman of the Board, emphasized a holistic approach to luxury travel: "In today's luxury travel landscape, the quality of both air and hotel experiences is inseparable for a seamless journey. Our Verified Air Travel Awards are a natural extension of FTG's commitment to excellence, ensuring discerning travelers can trust the highest standards of service and comfort from takeoff to landing."

Nominated large airlines include Air France, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic. Nominated small airlines include Beond, BermudAir, Cape Air, La Compagnie, Starlux. Nominated private jet services include Flexjet, NetJets, Tradewind Aviation, VistaJet, Wheels Up.

Winners will be celebrated at The Summit in Monaco in February 2025, FTG's annual event dedicated to luxury brands and luxury travel.

While supported by FTG's expertise, the Verified Travel Awards will operate independently from Forbes Travel Guide's Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended Ratings, which are awarded only to hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships globally based on rigorous, anonymous, in-person inspections.

The Verified Air Travel Awards will be revealed on ForbesTravelGuide.com on Oct. 22.

