Foxconn Announces Strategic Partnership With Zettabyte to Transform AI Data Centers

TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a global leader in AI data center software and infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest electronics manufacturer. This collaboration, underpinned by capital funding, aims to drive innovation and expand the adoption of energy-efficient AI solutions worldwide.

At the forefront of Zettabyte's offerings is Zware, its advanced AI data center management software. Zware optimizes GPU performance, dramatically lowering energy usage while maximizing computing output. This cutting-edge solution empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled efficiency and sustainability in AI computing.

"We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn, a company renowned for its excellence in manufacturing and innovation," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our technology, meeting the surging demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing globally."

Partnering with Zettabyte aligns with Foxconn's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies. According to Foxconn, Zware's ability to enhance AI data center operations while significantly reducing energy consumption opens opportunities to set new benchmarks for the future of AI data centers.

This collaboration underscores Zettabyte's leadership in revolutionizing AI infrastructure and its dedication to providing transformative technologies to enterprises worldwide.

About Zettabyte

ZETTABYTE is a global innovator in AI data center technology, delivering solutions that redefine efficiency and sustainability in AI data centers. Its flagship software, Zware, is setting a new standard for sustainable and efficient AI computing.

About Foxconn

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking 32nd among the Fortune Global 500. In 2023, revenue totaled TWD6.162 trillion (approx. US$198 billion or EUR183 billion)

SOURCE Zettabyte