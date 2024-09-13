From Us to All: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Great Place to Work® Honors the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan for 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® is excited to announce the successful conclusion of the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2024 Awards Ceremony, held at the W Hotel in Taipei. This event celebrated the remarkable achievements of companies that have shown a steadfast commitment to creating outstanding workplaces for all employees.

This year's focus, "Change: Moving from Ideas to Actions, Focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," emphasized the significance of turning DEI concepts into real, impactful actions. The ceremony spotlighted organizations that are leading the charge in making workplaces more equitable and inclusive, encouraging a shift from "us" to "all."

Event Highlights:

Networking Opportunities: Attendees had the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, award winners, and peers, fostering a sense of community and shared dedication to workplace excellence.

Keynote speech by Ms. Phyllis Chuang – President of Cathay Hospitality Management.

Keynote speech by Mr. Simon Chen – Founder & CEO of ADATA Group / CEO & Chairman of ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Awards Ceremony: The pinnacle of the event was the presentation of awards to the 18 companies that made it to the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2024 List. These companies achieved an impressive average score of 88.6 from a total of 4,863 valid responses.

Here are the awardees of the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan 2024

AbbVie Taiwan

ADATA

Agilent

Ansys Taiwan

Cadence

Cathay Hospitality Management

Cisco

DHL Express Taiwan

DHL Global Forwarding (Singapore) Pte Ltd Taiwan Branch

Logicalis Taiwan

Marriott International

Novo Nordisk Taiwan

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors Taiwan

SAP

Stryker Taiwan

Telstra

W. L. Gore & Associates

"We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional organizations that have set a high benchmark for workplace excellence in Taiwan. Their dedication to translating ideas into actions in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion is truly inspiring and sets a powerful example for all," said Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work®, Greater China.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list, a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list, the 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong list and the 'Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies To Work For® list.

