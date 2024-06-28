"From Us to All: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion" Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong for 2024

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® proudly announces the successful conclusion of the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2024 Awards Ceremony, held at the W Hotel in West Kowloon on June 27, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements of companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating great workplaces for all their employees.

This year's theme is about Change: moving from ideas to actions; focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, underscoring the importance of transforming DEI concepts into tangible outcomes. The event highlighted the efforts of organizations leading the way in making workplaces more equitable and inclusive, promoting a shift from "us" to "all."

Event Highlights:

Networking Opportunities: Attendees had the chance to connect with industry leaders, award recipients, and peers; fostering a sense of community and shared commitment to workplace excellence.

Attendees had the chance to connect with industry leaders, award recipients, and peers; fostering a sense of community and shared commitment to workplace excellence. Keynote Speech by Mr. KOH Seng Choon: The ceremony commenced with a motivational keynote address by Mr. KOH Seng Choon, Executive Director/Founder of Project Dignity. He emphasized the key aspects of how Diversity and Inclusion act as agents of change.

The ceremony commenced with a motivational keynote address by Mr. KOH Seng Choon, Executive Director/Founder of Project Dignity. He emphasized the key aspects of how Diversity and Inclusion act as agents of change. Sharing Session by Mr. Sandy Jin : Following the keynote, Mr. Sandy Jin , CEO and Founder of metaverse platform Vland delivered an engaging speech focusing on how technology can be a powerful tool for change at the workplace's culture.

Following the keynote, Mr. , CEO and Founder of metaverse platform Vland delivered an engaging speech focusing on how technology can be a powerful tool for change at the workplace's culture. Award Presentation: The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the 19 companies who made it to the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2024 List. The companies on the list achieved an average score of 92.1% from a total of 3,388 valid responses.

These are the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2024:

AbbVie Limited

American Express International, Inc.

Cisco

ConnectedGroup

DHL Express (Hong Kong) Limited

Hilti (Hong Kong) Limited

Insight Enterprises Hong Kong

Logicalis Hong Kong Limited

Marriott International

Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong

NVIDIA

Specsavers

Stryker Hong Kong

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Telstra

Teva Pharmaceutical Hong Kong Limited

TMF Hong Kong Limited

W. L. Gore & Associates

Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong)

"We are delighted to recognize these outstanding organizations that have set a high standard for workplace excellence in Hong Kong. Their dedication to moving from ideas to actions in the realm of diversity, equity, and inclusion is truly inspiring and sets a powerful example for all" – Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place To Work®, Greater China.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list and 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

