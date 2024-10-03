FUJIFILM Business Innovation Enhances Business Solutions to Support Office Digital Transformation (DX) with New A3 Colour Multifunction Printers

Launches flagship and compact devices to renew the product lineup

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific today announces the launch of three new devices*1 for the Apeos series- all of which are A3 digital colour multifunction printers with features that enhance integration with business solutions, further strengthening the 21-year leadership position in A3 Colour Laser multifunction printers across a total of 11 Asian markets*2.

Apeos C7071 with options Apeos C3567 with options Apeos C3061 with options

The flagship Apeos C7071 series redefines the product lineup of A3 digital colour multifunction printers, while the Apeos C3567 series and Apeos C3061 series are compact devices for small and medium-sized businesses. These three devices are specially tailored according to customer applications and by this launch, FUJIFILM Business Innovation shows its commitment to support the digital transformation of offices.

All three devices support office DX by connecting information collected through scanning and printing with various cloud services, including document management and accounting systems. For example, linking with the company's cloud service FUJIFILM IWpro*3 can improve operational efficiency in the following ways:

Enable automatic file naming and sorting when importing scanned or faxed data. This reduces the workload after digitisation, improving operational efficiency in a digital environment.

Enable integration with other companies' cloud services*4 in a workspace during the process of data creation, checking, processing, outputting, and transmitting information needed for business operations. This facilitates the smooth transfer and utilization of data between different systems.

【Main Features】

Apeos C7071 series :

This series *5 of multifunction printers will serve as a central machine in the office-acting as a hub for the execution of business operations. The lineup includes models *1 with printing speeds up to 70 pages per minute, including high- and mid-speed models such as the Apeos C7071 *6 , capable of high-speed scanning at 270 pages per minute with single-pass duplex auto scanning. It can smoothly convert paper documents into electronic format in a variety of office environments, regardless of the type of business.

of multifunction printers will serve as a central machine in the office-acting as a hub for the execution of business operations. The lineup includes models with printing speeds up to 70 pages per minute, including high- and mid-speed models such as the Apeos C7071 , capable of high-speed scanning at 270 pages per minute with single-pass duplex auto scanning. It can smoothly convert paper documents into electronic format in a variety of office environments, regardless of the type of business. Mid- and low-speed models such as the Apeos C5571 *7 are equipped with a scanner that can automatically scan multiple business cards or receipt-sized papers in succession, in addition to automatic single-pass duplex scanning at 160 pages per minute, enabling efficient in-house information sharing and expense processing tasks.

are equipped with a scanner that can automatically scan multiple business cards or receipt-sized papers in succession, in addition to automatic single-pass duplex scanning at 160 pages per minute, enabling efficient in-house information sharing and expense processing tasks. Furthermore, the Apeos C7071 series*5 supports various post-processing steps such as staple-free staple*8, Z-fold half sheet*9 and Tri-fold*9 during output.

Apeos C3567 series and C3061 series:

The Apeos C3567 *10 series and C3061 series *11 are multifunction printers designed for small and medium-sized businesses in pursuit of compactness.

series and C3061 series are multifunction printers designed for small and medium-sized businesses in pursuit of compactness. By redesigning the bypass tray and paper transport path, the width of the main unit has been reduced by 13 mm compared to previous series *12 , resulting in a more compact machine that can be installed in small offices. Paper handling has also been enhanced, enabling the output of thin 52 gsm paper to thick 300 gsm paper, as well as long 297 x 1,200 mm paper *13 for in-house production of promotional materials.

, resulting in a more compact machine that can be installed in small offices. Paper handling has also been enhanced, enabling the output of thin 52 gsm paper to thick 300 gsm paper, as well as long 297 x 1,200 mm paper for in-house production of promotional materials. In addition, by adopting a new, industry-leading*14 low-temperature fusing toner, it has further reduced the fusing temperature by 15°C compared to toners used in previous series*12. The process of fusing toner to paper is the most power-consuming process in multifunction printers, but the use of a new toner and other features have reduced TEC values*15 and warm-up times*16. Furthermore, the shape and structure of parts have been reconsidered with future recycling in mind, with new product design introduced for easier disassembly, cleaning, and sorting, which will help address climate change and promote resource circulation.

Apeos C3567 series:

Apeos C3567 series features a 10.1-inch operation panel comparable to that of higher-end models *7 and a scanner offering 160-page-per-minute single-pass duplex scanning.

and a scanner offering 160-page-per-minute single-pass duplex scanning. Two applications for multifunction printers are installed as standard: Scan Delivery Light, which improves the efficiency of frequently used scanning operations, and Paperless Fax Delivery, designed for digitising, automatically sorting and forwarding documents received via fax*17. Furthermore, one-touch operation of the multifunction printer streamlines a range of tasks associated with digitising paper information, such as setting the scanning method, specifying the data storage location, and renaming files - thereby reducing the burden of digitisation. These applications broaden the use of digitised information and support the first step towards greater operational efficiency in small and medium-sized businesses.

Apeos C3061 series:

A compact device that can be flexibly configured to suit customer's usage with a variety of tray configurations in addition to the basic functions of the multifunction printer.

The Apeos C3061 series comes with the basic functions of copying, printing, and scanning, capable of supporting wide range of paper, even though the main unit has become smaller and lighter*18 compared to our previous series*12. The series allows customers to choose from a total of four tray configurations, from one-tray to four-tray. With the addition of the newly developed Finisher-A3, customers can have two-way output in the main unit. Therefore, customers can freely combine them to suit the location where the multifunction device is installed and the customer's usage.

[Other Notable Features]

Common to all three devices of Apeos C7071 series, Apeos C3567 series, Apeos C3061 series Customers can operate the device remotely by logging in to the Remote Operation Panel as the multifunction printer's device administrator and displaying its operation screen on a computer. The device administrator can change the settings without having to go to the location where the multifunction printer is installed.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation has acquired third-party certification under ISO/IEC 20243, including the new three devices, which is the supply chain security standard for ensuring product safety throughout the product lifecycle.



Apeos C7071 series Supports high-capacity paper feeding. The Apeos C7071 / C6571 / C5571 (Tandem Tray) / C4571 (Tandem Tray) can feed 3,200 sheets as standard and up to 5,200 sheets with the optional paper feed tray *19 . The Apeos C5571 (4 Tray) / C4571 (4 Tray) / C3571 / C3071 can feed 2,170 sheets as standard and a maximum of 4,170 sheets including the optional paper feed tray *19 .

. The Apeos C5571 (4 Tray) / C4571 (4 Tray) / C3571 / C3071 can feed 2,170 sheets as standard and a maximum of 4,170 sheets including the optional paper feed tray . A notification light helps to ensure the scanned document or printed paper is collected.

A multiple feed detection function is provided to prevent multiple pages from being loaded on top of one another in the Duplex Automatic Document Feeder.

Features a 10.1-inch operation panel.



Apeos C3567 series Envelopes, postcards, and small-sized non-standard paper can be output from Standard Tray 1.

Supports newly developed Finisher-A3, a compact finisher that can be installed to the inner output area, enabling 2-way outputting in the main unit.

A total of four tray configurations are available, from one-tray to four-tray.

The front cover, tray, and other parts are made from recycled plastic *20 .

. Supports finishers (Finisher-C4, Finisher-C4 with Booklet Maker, and Finisher-C5 with Booklet Maker) and High Capacity Feeder B1 comparable to higher-end models*5.



Apeos C3061 series Envelopes, postcards, and small-sized non-standard paper can be output from Standard Tray 1.

Supports newly developed Finisher-A3, a compact finisher that can be installed to the inner output area, enabling 2-way outputting in the main unit.

The front cover, tray, and other parts are made from recycled plastic *20 .

. Features a 7-inch operation panel.

*1: Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the devices.

*2: 11 Asian markets include Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong SAR. This ranking represents total of 11 market and does not represent individual ranking in each. Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2024Q2.

*3: A cloud service that supports one-stop DX and digitisation by connecting existing systems and business processes on a single platform. FUJIFILM IWpro is a registered trademark or trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.

*4: Linked cloud services (as of October 2024).

Kintone, DocuSign eSignature, Box, Microsoft 365 (OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams), Google Drive, Dropbox, Salesforce, ABBYY, DOKMEE, Esker, KOFAX, M-Files, UiPath.

*5: Apeos C7071 / C6571 / C5571 / C4571 / C3571 / C3071.

*6: Apeos C7071 / C6571 / C5571 (Model-CPS-C) / C4571 (Model-CPS-C).

*7: Apeos C5571 (Model-CPS) / C4571 (Model-CPS) / C3571 / C3071.

*8: One of the following is required. Finisher-B5, Finisher-C5 2/4 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 2/3 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 with Booklet Maker 2/4 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 with Booklet Maker 2/3 Hole Punch (Optional).

*9: Finisher-C4, Finisher-C4 with Booklet Maker, Finisher-C4 with Booklet Maker 2/4 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 2/4 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 2/3 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 with Booklet Maker 2/4 Hole Punch, Finisher-C5 with Booklet Maker 2/3 Hole Punch, one of these and Folder Unit CD3 (Optional) are required.

*10: Apeos C3567 / C3067 / C2567.

*11: Apeos C3061 / C2561 / C2061.

*12: Apeos C3060 / C2560 / C2060.

*13: When Bypass Tray is used.

*14: The toner fusing temperature for A3 laser multifunction printers based on internal study conducted in July 2024.

*15: Apeos C3567: 0.35kWh, Apeos C3067: 0.31kWh, Apeos C2567: 0.25kWh, Apeos C3061: 0.30kWh, Apeos C2561: 0.24kWh, Apeos C2061: 0.20kWh.

*16: When Embedded Plug-ins / Custom Services are enabled.

*17: Optional Fax Kit is required.

*18: Apeos C3061 (Model-CPS-B) main unit is 8kg lighter than the predecessor, Apeos C3060 (Model-CPS-B).

*19: High Capacity Feeder B1 (Optional).

*20: In the case of 4 Tray configuration with Duplex Automatic Document Feeder. 15 % of the total plastic weight of the device is recycled material.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region.

https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

SOURCE FUJIFILM Business Innovation