Full-Range Vehicle Lineup at Hong Kong International Auto Expo: GAC's Customized New Models Showcase China's Smart Manufacturing Prowess

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, the Hong Kong International Auto Expo officially opened. Embracing the theme "All New GAC, Going Global", GAC Group made a powerful impression with an all-star lineup across its three major brands GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. At the event, GAC officially announced the strategic upgrade of its "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" plan and unveiled two highly anticipated models: the new E9 Premium and the AION UT Elite.

At this year's expo, GAC exhibited eight models, including five models currently on sale in Hong Kong: the luxurious and comfortable large 7-seater MPV GAC E9, the trendy and stylish smart compact hatchback AION UT, the luxury smart electric SUV HYPTEC HT, the high-quality pure electric sedan AION ES, and the new hardcore smart-driving SUV AION V. Among them, the newly released E9 Premium and AION UT Elite became the focus of the entire venue, thanks to their heavy-duty upgrades customized for Hong Kong and highly sincere pricing, fully demonstrating Hong Kong consumers' enthusiasm and expectations for the GAC brand.

Since its debut in Hong Kong, the E9 has quickly won over consumers with its exceptional product strengths, consistently ranking first in the new energy plug-in hybrid MPV segment. Tailored to Hong Kong's specific road conditions and driving habits, GAC has heavily upgraded the model to introduce the new E9 Premium, featuring a more luxurious cabin, enhanced ride comfort, and worry-free range. The E9 Premium has a "Lion-like" front and Jade Gray exterior. Inside, it has zero-gravity seats, Yamaha audio, L2, parking assist. With 1,032km range and 6.05L/100km, it eliminates anxiety. Simultaneously, the AION UT Elite made its official debut. Designed by Milan Design Center, this hatchback addresses HK consumers' needs with dual screens, 2,750mm wheelbase, and safety. Future i60, S7, E8 will cover scenarios, ensuring China's manufacturing withstands HK scrutiny.

GAC's globalization is not merely about exporting vehicles; it is about integrating into and serving global communities through a "systematic overseas expansion". GAC has earned the trust of Hong Kong consumers through high-caliber products, attentive service, and genuine local commitments.

SOURCE GAC