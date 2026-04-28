GAC and EMZOOM Spotlight: Powering Argentina's Padel Tournament

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC has been deepening its layout in the Argentine market with a flurry of strategic moves. On one hand, GAC made its debut at the prestigious local TC2000 Championship as both the official sponsor and the safety car provider, with its EMZOOM model serving as the official safety car of the tournament, fully demonstrating the outstanding performance and brand appeal of Chinese automobiles on the track. On the other hand, following the successful sponsorship of the Buenos Aires Premier Padel P1 in the first quarter, which garnered excellent market response, GAC secured the sponsorship rights for the tournament again in the second quarter. Taking these two major sports events as a link, GAC is deeply integrating into Argentina's local sports culture, injecting strong impetus into its in-depth development in Argentina and its radiation across the Latin American market.

The official safety car of the Argentine TC2000 Championship: EMZOOM

During the tournament, the EMZOOM took on the role of the official safety car for the TC2000 Championship, leading the way on the track throughout the event and appearing frequently in on-site and official broadcast footage, achieving high-efficiency brand exposure. Beyond core track presence, GAC has built a multi-dimensional communication matrix: brand logos are displayed across all areas around the track to strengthen on-site visual penetration; brand voiceovers and on-screen integrations are featured in the official broadcast of the tournament, reaching a wide audience on television and digital platforms; offline face-to-face interactions are held with racing enthusiasts to deepen brand perception; and tournament content is released simultaneously on various social platforms to expand communication boundaries, achieving synergistic online and offline efforts.

In the future, as GAC continues to deepen its presence in the Argentine market, such initiatives of deep integration into local core cultural scenarios will be further promoted. This will help shape a positive image of Chinese auto brands in the South American market, support GAC's steady development here, and gradually make it an important participant and promoter in the South American market, writing a brand-new chapter for the internationalization of Chinese automobiles with new practices in sports marketing.

SOURCE GAC