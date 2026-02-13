Galloping into the New Year: CCTV-4's "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Goes Behind the Scenes of the Spring Festival Gala

News provided by

CCTV4

13 Feb, 2026, 10:37 CST

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the old year draws to a close and the countdown to the New Year begins, CCTV-4's special program "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival" presents its exclusive "Direct to the Spring Festival Gala" series. Through multi-dimensional perspectives and in-depth interviews, the program brings global Chinese audiences closer to the craftsmanship and warmth that define this cultural feast. Join our hosts as they visit the backstage of the Gala to chat with performers about their aspirations for the Year of the Horse. Enjoy spirited interactions and New Year wishes from guests including Patty Hou (Hou Peicen), Steve Chou (Zhou Chuanxiong), Jordan Chan (Chen Xiaochun), Liu Tao, Wang Yang, and Bai Lu, and immerse yourself in the vibrant festive atmosphere.

Continue Reading
Galloping into the New Year: CCTV-4's "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Goes Behind the Scenes of the Spring Festival Gala (PRNewsfoto/CCTV4)
Galloping into the New Year: CCTV-4's "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" Goes Behind the Scenes of the Spring Festival Gala (PRNewsfoto/CCTV4)

As fireworks light up the sky and the holiday spirit peaks, tune in to "Legendary Chinese Festival: Spring Festival 2026" to discover the essence of this "cultural banquet" cherished by Chinese communities worldwide. Let us head together toward a new spring where everything is renewed!

SOURCE CCTV4

Also from this source

CCTV4：Global Harmony for Reunion, a Marvelous Adventure of the Chinese New Year!

CCTV4：Global Harmony for Reunion, a Marvelous Adventure of the Chinese New Year!

The tradition of the New Year's Eve vigil endures, yet each year brings a fresh spark. On February 16 (Chinese New Year's Eve) from 16:00 to 20:00,...
CCTV4：2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) Kicks Off in Yangjiang, Guangdong

CCTV4：2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) Kicks Off in Yangjiang, Guangdong

Launched by the China Media Group's Chinese Language Global Program Center and Yangjiang City, the 2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics