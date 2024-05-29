Getac Announces World's First AI-Ready Rugged Laptop

The brand new S510 combines AI-ready technology with rugged build quality and a 15.6-inch screen for optimal productivity in a wide range of scenarios

The S510 is the world's first AI-ready rugged laptop 1, aimed at professionals in the utilities, public safety, manufacturing and automotive industries

In keeping with Getac's sustainable design mandate, the S510's chassis is partly comprised of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials

TAIPEI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced the launch of its brand-new AI-ready S510 rugged laptop, enabling organisations across industries such as utilities, public safety, manufacturing and automotive to utilise the power of edge AI on a daily basis.

An AI-ready device that's built for enhanced productivity

The new S510 enables workers to capitalise on the significant productivity benefits of AI-based applications.

The new S510 enables workers to capitalise on the significant productivity benefits of AI-based applications. An Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5/7 processor with Intel® AI Boost and Intel® Graphics put powerful performance at users' fingertips, while a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key quickly awakens AI capabilities whenever needed.

The S510 combines this innovative feature set with MIL-STD-810H and IP53 certifications, alongside 3ft (0.9m) drop and vibration resistance, giving users the peace of mind they need to work with confidence. The S510 also boasts a 15.6-inch display with 1,000 nits of brightness and Getac sunlight readable technology for optimal versatility in a variety of light conditions. In addition, the device provides robust connectivity options including WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as standard, with optional 4G-LTE and 5G Sub-6 capabilities to keep users connected.

Despite its large screen and rugged credentials, the S510 weighs just 2.35kg (5.18lbs) for easy carrying, while its hot-swappable battery capability supports full-shift operation. Its sustainable design also embodies Getac's commitment to environmental responsibility, with a significant proportion of its chassis comprising of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

The S510 can be configured based on individual customer needs, with options including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfer, up to 64GB DDR5 (8GB as standard) and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage (256GB as standard). Further options include a laser barcode reader, DVD super multi drive, second storage drive, and/or NVIDIA GPU.

Powering the next generation of AI-based applications

The S510's powerful specification and rugged credentials make it the ideal hardware platform for a diverse range of AI-based applications. For example, public safety professionals can minimise ambient background noise when conducting interviews and taking witness statements, improving recording clarity. Automotive maintenance professionals can speed up the diagnostics process through real-time algorithms. Manufacturing organisations continue to adopt intelligent and autonomous capabilities and enhance their supply chain. Meanwhile, utilities professionals can use AI-based applications to rapidly analyse field data and identify critical infrastructure issues before they result in costly unplanned downtime.

"AI PCs represent a new generation of personal computers with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities spread across the Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Leading the charge in this space are PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra, which offer power-efficient AI acceleration and local inference capabilities on the PC. We are delighted to see Getac's new S510 bringing this to a rugged platform and adding to the choice of Intel Core Ultra powered AI PCs out in the market," says Grace Wang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, General Manager of Intel Taiwan

"We're only just beginning to scratch the surface of what's possible when it comes to AI-based applications and the benefits they can bring to organisations across different industries," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "The new S510 brings together futureproof performance and rugged reliability in a compact and lightweight package, enabling users to implement the latest AI-based innovations with complete confidence."

The new S510 is available now. For more information, visit www.getac.com

1. Status updated as of May 28, 2024; to the best of our knowledge, this product is the first rugged laptop featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processor and Microsoft Copilot key.

