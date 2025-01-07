TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveils groundbreaking AI innovations at CES 2025 with new AI-powered products, AI PCs, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards, AMD B850 and Intel® B860 series motherboards, and OLED monitors. These products deliver high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for gaming, multitasking, and advancing accessible AI for all.

GIGABYTE Unveils a Series of Groundbreaking AI Innovations for All at CES 2025

GIGABYTE's new AI PCs, AORUS MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, and GIGABYTE GAMING series are powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs and NVIDIA® NIM microservices for advanced AI NIM and RTX™ AI, AMD Ryzen™ AI, Intel® NPU AI, and enhanced by Microsoft Copilot. These AI PCs feature GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, GiMATE, built on advanced LLM technology. With its intuitive "Press and Speak" feature, GiMATE provides seamless hardware and software control, offering optimal settings for every scenario from battery life and gaming performance to acoustics, cooling, and even privacy protection.

Powered by NVIDIA® Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX™ 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA® DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA® Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA® NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards, powered by the NVIDIA® Blackwell architecture, have received upgraded cooling solutions to compliment the high performance of the GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPU. The iconic WINDFORCE implements Hawk Fan with 12.5% increased airflow and server-grade thermal conductive gel while AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one water-cooling model adopts the liquid metal thermal grease, maintaining optimal temperature and silent operation during demanding workloads. Models across premium AORUS XTREME and MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, GAMING, EAGLE, WINDFORCE, and AMD Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics cards debut.

The newly launched AORUS B860 series motherboards with D5 Bionic Corsa for boosting memory performance up to 9466MT/s with AI-enhanced technology; AORUS B850 series motherboards are built for AMD Ryzen™ 9000 X3D processors, offering exclusive X3D Turbo Mode to top up gaming performance up to 18%, along with the 27-inch QHD QD-OLED monitor AORUS FO27Q5P with the industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate and the groundbreaking 27-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor MO27U2 both adopt AI-based panel protection. Furthermore, the AI TOP solution implements the Multi-Node Optimizer, which doubles the user's fine-tuning batch size and efficiency through Intel® Thunderbolt™ 5 clustering with up to 5.4 times faster for local AI training.

GIGABYTE's AI technology breaks limits again, with more to come in 2025. For more details, please visit GIGABYTE EVENT | 2025 CES at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_CES_2025_AI_Branding , or join us offline at Booth #8505, LVCC North Hall, and the GIGABYTE Ballroom at Venetian Ballrooms Level 3 for media and VIPs.

