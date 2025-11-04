Golden Singa Awards Assembles Distinguished Juries of Internationally Acclaimed Veterans and Luminaries for its Inaugural Edition in Singapore

Set for December 1, 2025, the Golden Singa Awards convenes respectable filmmakers, artistes and luminaries from across the Chinese-language film community to define the benchmark and credibility of its inaugural edition — marking a significant milestone for the regional film landscape.

The awards event will be held in conjunction with the 12th Singapore Media Festival (26 November - 7 December 2025), hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The organising committee of the Golden Singa Awards (GSA) is pleased to unveil the panels of final juries for the inaugural edition of this international Chinese-language film accolade, taking place on 1 December 2025 at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore.

Following the media launch of the awards event in June, this milestone marks another key chapter for the GSA as it unveils diverse and distinguished juries representing the highest calibre of talent and experience internationally.

The organising committee has received over 50 film submissions from across the region during the call for entries. Following an initial selection by the committee, over 20 films have progressed to the nomination stage, contending across 17 award categories. The final list of nominees will be announced in mid-November 2025, ahead of the awards ceremony.

The nine-member juries bring together renowned film directors, producers, actors and creative professionals from across Asia and beyond, each contributing deep experience and artistic insight to their respective categories. Collectively, their breadth of experience and artistic vision will help define the standards of excellence for the Golden Singa Awards.

The nine final juries are:

Name Title Mr Donnie Yen (President, Final Jury) International Action Star, Producer and Director Mr Joe Cheung (Member, Final Jury) Honorary Lifetime President of the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Ms Li Shao Hong (Member, Final Jury) Renowned Director and Former President of the China Film Directors' Guild Mr Bill Lui Cho Hung (Member, Final Jury) Acclaimed Film Art Director Mr Teddy Zee (Member, Final Jury) Hollywood-based Chinese Film Producer Ms Anita Yuen (Member, Final Jury) Renowned Actress Ms Hao Lei (Member, Final Jury) Renowned Actress Mr Wei Te-Sheng (Member, Final Jury) Renowned Director and Producer Mr Vincent Fang (Member, Final Jury) Renowned Music Artiste and Director

The full biographies and photographs of the jury members are available for download here.

"We are honoured to have such esteemed juries lending their time and insight to the inaugural Golden Singa Awards," says Mr Dasmond Koh, Chief Executive Officer of NoonTalk Media cum Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee. "Their collective depth of experience brings credibility and discernment to the judging process and sets a clear benchmark for the standards we aspire to uphold.

"We are equally encouraged by the strong response to this first edition. Over 50 films were received and the overall quality reflects the determination among filmmakers to elevate standards and advance the artistry of Chinese-language films," adds Dasmond.

Mr Vincent Zhou, Vice Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee and President of V Picture says, "The strong support we have received from across the region reflects a shared belief in the significance of the Golden Singa Awards as a unifying platform — one that promotes professional excellence and fosters creative collaboration. It celebrates our shared passion for storytelling and reaffirms the power of film to connect cultures, inspire creativity and spark new possibilities across borders."

The Golden Singa Awards seek to recognise outstanding achievements in Chinese-language film, across categories including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Screenplay, and more. Beyond celebrating artistic merit, the Awards aim to foster regional collaboration, promote talent and strengthen Singapore's role as an emerging hub for film appreciation and exchange.

Organised by NoonTalk Media Limited (SGX: SEJ), the Golden Singa Awards is held in conjunction with the 12th Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and coincides with SG60 — marking Singapore's 60th year of independence and its growing stature as a global city.

The red-carpet ceremony on 1 December 2025 will see members of the film community, industry leaders and invited guests from across the region congregating in Singapore, serving as a key highlight that underscores Singapore's participation in the global film arena, with RISIS, the Official Trophy Partner, contributing its design and craftsmanship to the creation of the bespoke 24K gold-plated trophy.

About the Golden Singa Awards

The Golden Singa Awards is an annual international initiative founded in Singapore to honour excellence in Chinese-language film production. Its inaugural edition will take place on 1 December 2025, coinciding with SG60 — Singapore's 60th year of independence and a milestone that marks the nation's growing influence as a global creative hub.

Positioned as a premier platform for Chinese-language film, the Golden Singa Awards aims to recognise outstanding cinematic achievements, spotlight distinguished talent, and uphold artistic and technical excellence across the industry. Through its mission to foster cross-border collaboration and deepen engagement with Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide, the Awards seeks to strengthen Singapore's role as a bridge for cultural exchange and a driving force in advancing the standards of Chinese-language filmmaking internationally. For more information, on the Golden Singa Awards, please visit www.goldensingaawards.com

About NoonTalk Media Limited (SGX: SEJ)

NoonTalk Media Limited is a Singapore-based media entertainment company specialising in artiste and talent management, multimedia production, film and drama development, as well as event conceptualisation and management.

Guided by its vision to be Singapore's leading media and edutainment agency, the Company is dedicated to creating quality entertainment content that enriches audiences and contributes to a vibrant media landscape, with a distinct focus on Chinese-language productions.

Leveraging its integrated suite of capabilities, NoonTalk Media positions itself as a comprehensive provider of bespoke, high-quality events and entertainment solutions, adaptable to the evolving needs of its clients and partners. Through its initiatives and productions, the Company continues to champion talent, foster regional collaboration and strengthen Singapore's presence in the international media industry. For more information, on NoonTalk Media, please visit www.noontalk.com

SOURCE Noontalk Media Limited