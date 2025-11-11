Golden Singa Awards Reveals Nominees for its First Edition, Acknowledging Contributions to Cinematic Expression

Shortlisted works reflect high standards of creative and technical contribution across 17 categories.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The organising committee of the Golden Singa Awards (GSA) today announces the nominees across 17 award categories for its inaugural edition.

Conceived and organised by NoonTalk Media Limited, the Golden Singa Awards recognises the people and teams behind Chinese-language films who demonstrate strong creative direction and quality of work. The Awards seeks to honour the dedication, skill and judgement that underpin high-quality filmmaking.

Golden Singa Awards 2025: Nominees Across 17 Award Categories annexed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819586/Award_Nominees.pdf.

Over 50 film submissions from across the region were received during the call for entries, with more than 20 advancing to the nomination stage across 17 award categories. The nominees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process carried out by an international jury of respected practitioners and leaders from the film and creative industries.

Mr Dasmond Koh (许振荣), Chief Executive Officer of NoonTalk Media cum Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee comments, "The nominated works this year reflect a diversity of perspectives and creative approaches to filmmaking. What stands out is not the scale of the productions, but the clarity of intention that shapes each work. They demonstrate considered judgement — in what is articulated directly, what is implied and what is entrusted to the audience to interpret."

"Considered together, these works reveal the perseverance and conviction of filmmakers and offer insight into how Chinese-language filmmaking continues to evolve — in form, tone and in the ways lived experience is conveyed on screen," adds Dasmond.

Mr Vincent Zhou (武贝), Vice Chairman of the Golden Singa Awards Committee and President of V Picture says, "The Golden Singa Awards was established to support the continued development of Chinese-language film on the global stage. In evaluating the nominations, the jury considered each film's cultural reach and audience impact, the coherence of its artistic vision and the thoughtfulness of its technical execution. Our aim is to recognise filmmakers and works that uphold the creative spirit of Chinese-language filmmaking and contribute to the ongoing advancement of the industry."

"Recognition here is not merely celebratory; it acknowledges works shaped by clarity of intention, coherence of vision and sustained commitment," Vincent concludes.

The Golden Singa Awards ceremony will take place on 1 December 2025 in conjunction with the 12th Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

About the Golden Singa Awards

The Golden Singa Awards is an annual international initiative founded in Singapore to honour excellence in Chinese-language film production. Its inaugural edition will take place on 1 December 2025, coinciding with SG60 — Singapore's 60th year of independence and a milestone that marks the nation's growing influence as a global creative hub.

Positioned as a premier platform for Chinese-language film, the Golden Singa Awards aims to recognise outstanding cinematic achievements, spotlight distinguished talent, and uphold artistic and technical excellence across the industry. Through its mission to foster cross-border collaboration and deepen engagement with Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide, the Awards seeks to strengthen Singapore's role as a bridge for cultural exchange and a driving force in advancing the standards of Chinese-language filmmaking internationally. For more information, on the Golden Singa Awards, please visit www.goldensingaawards.com

About NoonTalk Media Limited (SGX: SEJ)

NoonTalk Media Limited is a Singapore-based media entertainment company specialising in artiste and talent management, multimedia production, film and drama development, as well as event conceptualisation and management.

Guided by its vision to be Singapore's leading media and edutainment agency, the Company is dedicated to creating quality entertainment content that enriches audiences and contributes to a vibrant media landscape, with a distinct focus on Chinese-language productions.

Leveraging its integrated suite of capabilities, NoonTalk Media positions itself as a comprehensive provider of bespoke, high-quality events and entertainment solutions, adaptable to the evolving needs of its clients and partners. Through its initiatives and productions, the Company continues to champion talent, foster regional collaboration and strengthen Singapore's presence in the international media industry. For more information, on NoonTalk Media, please visit www.noontalk.com

