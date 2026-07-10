Great Place To Work™ Greater China Celebrates the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2026

Inspiration — a core element of high‑trust leadership that nurtures culture, builds trust, and empowers shared purpose.

HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 9th, Great Place To Work™ proudly hosted the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2026 awards ceremony today at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Causeway Bay, honouring organisations that demonstrate outstanding culture and practices in trust‑building, leadership effectiveness, and employee well‑being. This recognition is based on rigorous employee feedback and an in‑depth evaluation of organizational practices that promote fairness, credibility, respect, and trust.

This year's theme, "Inspire and be Inspired" underscores the vital role of motivation, empowerment, and shared purpose across industries. At its core, inspiration is a high‑trust leadership behavior—one that encourages leaders to spark ideas, elevate voices, and create the conditions for people to do their best work. Inspiration fuels innovation, strengthens collaboration, and empowers individuals to grow with confidence and purpose. By creating an environment where ideas are encouraged, achievements are celebrated, and every voice is valued, we nurture a cycle of inspiration that elevates not only our people but the entire organisation.

Organisations that prioritise inspiration cultivate open communication, encourage bold ideas, and empower individuals to take ownership of their growth — creating a deeper sense of belonging, camaraderie, and pride. By recognising contributions, fostering meaningful connections, and giving employees a clear understanding of how their work drives shared success, companies build a culture where motivation naturally thrives. When inspiration becomes part of everyday leadership, workplaces transform into communities where people feel valued, engaged, and energised by a collective sense of possibility, bringing their best selves to the organisation's future.

The event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel brought together leaders, employees, and community representatives to celebrate companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering environments where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered. This award is to honor and recognise organisations that demonstrate outstanding practices in trust‑building, leadership effectiveness, and employee well‑being.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

"Inspiration is at the core of a thriving workplace, it's one of the most powerful forces in any workplace. When people feel inspired, they bring fresh ideas, confidence, and purpose to their work — and that energy inspires others in return. Our role as leaders is to nurture an environment where every individual feels valued, supported, and encouraged to grow. When inspiration becomes part of everyday culture, people bring their best selves to the organisation and help shape a future we can all be proud of." — said Mr. Jose Bezanilla, CEO, Great Place To Work™ Greater China, during a very inspiring speech.

Awards Ceremony:

This year, 20 companies were honoured on the list, achieving an impressive average score of 90.11 percent. Being included among these distinguished organisations highlights our dedication to cultivating a culture of respect, empowerment, and collaboration, and reinforces our position as a leading workplace where ALL employees are supported, celebrated, and given every opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2026

AbbVie Limited

AIA Hong Kong & Macau

Allianz in Hong Kong

Belden Asia (Hong Kong) Limited

Cisco

Citadel | Citadel Securities

Concept 4 Limited

DHL

Expanscience

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts

Kuehne+Nagel

Lumen Technologies Hong Kong Limited

Marriott International

Mastercard

Meijer Global Sourcing Hong Kong

Robert Half

Swire Coca-Cola HK Limited

Trip.com Group

Verint

Westcon Solution (HK)

Core Findings

Under the For All™ methodology, companies are evaluated on how well they are creating an inclusive workplace experience for all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

The data from Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2026 show that over 92.1% of employees view their workplaces positively as a great place to work. Compared with other workplaces across Greater China, companies awarded in the Hong Kong list reported notably stronger experiences in the following areas:

32.4% more likely to perceive having special and unique benefits

more likely to perceive having special and unique benefits 24.0% more likely to perceive access to training or development for professional growth

more likely to perceive access to training or development for professional growth 22.4% more likely to celebrate special events in the workplace

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we collected 7,879 valid responses from awarded companies, and this generated an average score of 90.1% for Hong Kong. We applaud your continuous efforts to build great workplace cultures for your associates.

Hearty congratulations to all of this year's winners!

About Great Place To Work™

Great Place To Work™ is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 180 countries and regions, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we work with different media partners to publish our lists namely, the Best Workplaces™ in Greater China list, a special list of Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China list, the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong list and the Best Workplaces™ in Taiwan list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

For more information about building a great workplace, please visit our official websites:

https://www.greatplacetowork.cn/

http://www.greatplacetowork.com.hk/

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"When leaders create clarity, fairness, and trust, people feel inspired to bring their full selves to work. Inspiration grows in workplaces where everyone knows their voice matters and their contributions make a difference."

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

CONTACT: Marissa Reyes, [email protected]

SOURCE Great Place To Work™