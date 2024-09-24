"Green Power Hike 2025" (50km/25km/10km) Opens for Registration

Join us on the Hong Kong Trail to Promote Wellness and Ecological Conservation

Together, to Greener Heights!

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd Green Power Hike, organised by Green Power, will take place on 11 January 2025 (Saturday). Individuals, corporations, groups and schools are invited to participate in the 50 km, 25 km and 10 km trail walking and running races, offering both a challenge and an enjoyable experience of eco-walk on the Hong Kong Trail, while raising funds for Green Power's environmental conservation and educational projects. Registration of the event will start on 25 September 2024.

Participants are encouraged to take on three green tasks, namely "Leave-No-Trace", "Eco-Clean Up", and "Using Your Senses to Connect with Nature" when walking or running on the trail. On the day of the event, participants can redeem a special reward at the Finish Point for their efforts of collecting litter or for photo records of their green hiking actions along the route.

The Green Power Hike is one of the oldest trail walking and running events in Hong Kong and is an UTMB (Ultra Trail Mont Blanc) Index race, with over 80,000 participants since 1994. Dr. Cheng Luk-ki, Director of Green Power, remarked, "The Green Power Hike is a great event for everyone to raise both funds and awareness for ecological conservation in Hong Kong. We are all part of nature and play a role in safeguarding our well-being and the environment while minimising our impact."

AXA has become the title sponsor of the 'Green Power Hike' for the second consecutive year. Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "This year, we are delighted to continue our partnership with Green Power to promote 'Leave No Trace' principles and biodiversity conservation through the annual 'Green Power Hike'. This event not only raises public awareness of the importance of protecting Hong Kong's natural ecology, it also encourages the public to adopt healthy exercise habits and enhance overall well-being. As a leading global insurer, AXA is committed to its social responsibility and to advancing sustainable development within our community and the environment. Together, we aim to foster a greener lifestyle and build a sustainable future together."

Pre-race Tips and Trial-Run for Registrants

This year's Green Power Hike has appointed elite trail runner Lam Shing-yip, Thomas and rock climber Lisa Cheng, known as "Spider Lady", as event ambassadors. Thomas will share training tips and strategies for tackling the race courses on Hong Kong Trail, while Lisa will once again team up with her son to run in the event. Thomas said, "Trail running has become increasing popular in recent years, and the Hong Kong Trail is relatively easier, making it suitable for runners of all levels, from beginners to the elite runners looking to challenge their speeds (see Annex III). Moreover, joining Green Power Hike adds meaning to your run, as you are supporting ecological education and conservation in Hong Kong."

The Hong Kong Transplant Sports Association and the Fearless Dragon Running Team (mainly consists of visually impaired and hearing-impaired members) from the Hong Kong Network for the Promotion of Inclusive Society will join the Green Power Hike, sharing their life stories and running experiences. To help familiarise everyone with the route, a pre-race trial session led by an experienced trail running athlete will be provided for participants, with details to be announced in due course.

Event information of "The 32nd Green Power Hike"

Date: 11 January 2025 (Saturday)

Distance: 10km / 25km (half) / 50km (full)

Routes (Time limit):

10km: Aberdeen Country Park → Hong Kong Girl Guides Association New Del Lun Hills (4 hours)

25km: Tai Tam Country Park No.2 BBQ Park → Big Wave Bay (8 hours)

50km: The Peak → Big Wave Bay (13 hours)

Category: Individuals / Teams / Green Teams / Corporate Cups

Registration Period: From 25 September to 6 December 2024

Registration: https://hike.greenpower.org.hk/

See Annex II for Registration fees and minimum fundraising requirements

Enquiries: email to [email protected] or call 3961 0200 (Green Power)

Individuals, Teams, Green Teams and Corporate Cups

Participation in the "Green Power Hike" is divided into Individuals, Teams and Green Teams, with route options of 50km, 25km and 10km. Participants will receive a special edition foldable backpack and a Green Power Hike x T8 commemorative T-shirt upon registration, and they will be awarded an electronic certificate upon crossing the finishing line within the specified time limit.

The event also features Corporate Cups for companies from six sectors, namely the aviation and airport services, banking, industrial and commercial, insurance, medical, and property management. Through participation, corporates can engage their employees in body-mind relaxation, practice green and healthy living, and foster team building while demonstrating their commitment to corporate ESG practices. Corporates can also compete for the "Supreme Green Award", the "Outstanding Green Award" and the "Green Merit Award" based on their fundraising performance.

Details and registration: https://hike.greenpower.org.hk

Hong Kong Trail: 5 Country Parks, 7 Reservoirs & A Heritage Eco-Journey

The Hong Kong Trail, with a total length of around 50 km, is accessible and offers stunning views of Victoria Harbour and beautiful scenery. It has been selected as one of the world's best 10 urban hiking trails by the travel guide Lonely Planet. Divided into 8 sections, the trail runs through 5 country parks, the Peak, Tai Tam Reservoir and the world-famous Dragon's Back, showcasing rich ecological features. (See Annex I). Participants are encouraged to use their senses - sight, hearing, smell and touch - to experience the biodiversity and learn more about the flora and fauna found along the trail.

About Green Power

Green Power was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated Hong Kong volunteers who care about the local environment. Since then, we have remained committed to promoting environmental education as we believe that education is key to changing the way we think and behave.

Green Power has been honored with The 2nd China Environmental Prize presented by the China Environmental Protection Foundation. This award is the highest social recognition in the field of ecological environmental protection in China, which recognises our relentless effort in environmental education. Our three key focuses are: ecological conservation, school and community outreach, and policy advocacy.

Website: greenpower.org.hk

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

Website: AXA.COM.HK

Appendix I: The ecological features of "Green Power Hike"( 50 km)

Section Route / Name Difficulty Distance (km) Estimated Time Ecology 1 The Peak – Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Road ＊＊ 7.0 2 hrs. Black-throated Laughingthrush、Changeable Lizard、Pallas's Squirrel、Banyan Tree Portico 2 Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Road – Peel Rise ＊＊ 4.5 1hr 30mins 3 Peel Rise – Wan Chai Gap ＊＊ 6.5 1hr 45mins Blue-spotted Crow、Hong Kong Newt、Little Umbrellas 4 Wan Chai Gap – Wong Nai Chung Gap ＊ 7.5 2 hrs. Cotton Red Bug、Fungus、Dwarf Mountain Pine 5 Wong Nai Chung Gap – Mount Parker Road ＊＊＊ 4.0 1hr 30mins Butterflies fluttering everywhere、Geometer Moth、Sticky Trap 6 Mount Parker Road – Tai Tam Road ＊ 4.5 1hr 30mins Stick Insect、Masked Palm Civet、Collared Scops Owl 7 Tai Tam Road – To Tei Wan ＊ 7.5 2 hrs. Mangrove、Large Green Mantid、Hong Kong Freshwater Crab 8 To Tei Wan –Big Wave Bay ＊＊＊ 8.5 2hrs 45mins Streak-breasted Scimitar Babbler、Mountain-pepper、Pacific Reef Egret

Green Hiking Experience on Hong Kong Trail https://hike.greenpower.org.hk/ecology-of-hong-kong-trail

Appendix II : Registration Method

Individuals / Teams / Green Teams Categories Number Age Restrictions Distance Individuals 1 person 18 years old or above 10 km/ 25 km*/ 50 km* Teams 3 or 4 persons /team 18 years old or above Green Teams 2-4 persons /team At least 1 member under the age of 18 and 1 member aged 18 or above Medals and e-certificates Completion of the races within the time limit will be issued with an e-Certificate; The champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up in each category will receive trophies and prizes.

*The 32nd Green Power Walk 25km or 50km race is a UTMB Index race.

Fundraising Details Categories 50 km and 25 km 10km Registration fee Minimum fundraising Registration fee Minimum fundraising Individuals (Men/Women) HK$300 per person HK$900 per person HK$200 per person HK$600 per person Teams Green Teams HK$700 per team HK$2,100 per team HK$400 per team HK$1,400 per team Early Bird Discount Register on or before 31 October 2024 to enjoy a discount on the registration fee - Men/Women/Teams: reduction of HK$100 per person - Green Teams: reduction of HK$200 per team

Corporate Cups (10km/25km/50km) Cups Number Fundraising details Aviation & Airport Services Cup 3 or 4 persons per team

All team members must be at least 18 years old The minimum amount to be raised by each team is HK$12,000 There is no limit to the number of participating teams from each company / organisation. Each team must have at least 1 member from the company /organisation Bank Cup Corporation / Organisation Cup HKFI Cup Medical Services Cup Property Management Cup Medals and e-certificates Completion of the race within the time limit will be issued with an e-Certificate. The champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up in each group will receive trophies Special Awards Supreme Green Award: The company or organisation with the highest fundraising amount

Outstanding Green Award: All companies or organisations that have raised more than HK$24,000

Green Merit Award: All companies or organisations with a fundraising amount of HK$12,000 - HK$23,999 *All the winning companies or organisations of the above awards will be acknowledged in newspapers and websites after the event

Traceless Hikers Award How to participate Participants of all categories are eligible to participate. On the day of the event, you are taking up the tasks of collecting the litters along the trail and leaving no trace. You will be awarded a "Leave-No-Trace "Gift Set upon presenting the litters collected at the Finish Point.

Appendix III: Best Records



Name/Team Name Completion Time (Year) 50 km Individuals Men: Davies，William 3'39"21 (2010） Women: Marriott, Lucy 4'09"59 (2011) Men (Master) : Chen Hainan 4'48"03 (2011） Women(Master): Canham, Janine 5'18"05 (2017） Teams CORES BB 4'07 (2015） 25 km I ndividuals Men: Tait, Neil 1'48 (2004） Women: Senn, Nora 2'11" (2013） Men (Master) : Asai, HIROSHI 2'06"51 (2017） Women(Master): Arnauld Marie-Helene 2'34"37 (2009） Teams CORES BB 2'01 (2014） 10 km I ndividuals Men: Au-yeung Tsz Chun 39"41 (2017） Women: Fung Tin Chi 52"05 (2018） Men ( Master): Luk Yin Hung 47"00 (2010) Women ( Master) : Wong Mei Kok 1'02"54 (2017) Teams CORES BB 41"03 （2016）

