Health on hold: Nearly 60% of Hongkongers surveyed delay medical care

Delays driven by family obligations and fear of becoming a burden highlight a growing health concern

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The findings of the study Patient Voices Hong Kong: How clarity, cost and choice shape care, a new Economist Impact report commissioned by Prudential plc, highlight the challenges faced by Hong Kong residents in accessing medical care and underscore their desire for clarity, support at every step, and seamless access to affordable medical services in Hong Kong.

Healthcare services are accessible, timely support remains a challenge

The report draws on a survey conducted between April and May 2025, which gathered responses from 1,153 Hong Kong residents and includes insights from interviews with two local experts. Specifically, 67% acknowledged the convenience of local healthcare services. However, more than half (55%) said they are uncertain about where to seek care when health problems arise. Similarly, 55% reported lacking the right information to make informed medical decisions.

Even respondents who visited a general practitioner in the past year encountered challenges, with over half (52%) saying the experience was inconvenient due to waiting times, complicated booking systems or other access barriers. The difficulty in obtaining primary care – the starting point for most health needs – can negatively impact patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Moreover, respondents faced additional obstacles that further delayed access to necessary medical services. One in four Hong Kong respondents reported difficulty accessing healthcare facilities using existing means of transport.

Affordability is a major concern as many rely on public healthcare and family support

The survey shows that 53% of Hong Kong respondents are concerned they cannot afford the care they need, while 56% report the cost of medical services last year was higher than expected. These findings illustrate a significant gap in medical coverage, undermining confidence in meeting future medical needs.

When asked how they manage medical expenses, 20% of respondents rely on government-subsidised healthcare or public insurance, while 18% depend on financial support from family and 15% pay out-of-pocket. Only 13% of respondents turn to private health insurance, underscoring a bigger role it can have in paying for care in Hong Kong.

Nearly 60% surveyed delayed medical care for personal or family reasons

Notably, almost three in five Hong Kong respondents admitted they had postponed medical care in the past year. The most common reasons for delayed care were patients not considering their symptoms severe (24%), the need to care for children (24%), and a desire to avoid burdening loved ones (24%).

Faced with long waits, patients weigh how quickly they can get care, how easy it is to reach their provider, and if they can stay with the same doctor. Interestingly, many respondents chose to stay with their existing provider despite long wait times: 22% cite proximity and 21% say they trust their current provider.

Minimising disruptions to daily life helps patients feel more confident seeking care. Almost a third (31%) of respondents prefer care that causes minimal disruption and enables fast recovery for a swift return to daily life. These findings highlight the need for financial and emotional support to ensure peace of mind for patients.

Prudential is committed to helping customers when they need it most through patient-centric, innovative healthcare solutions

Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said, "When people face a health concern, what they need most is clarity and the peace of mind that they will get the help they need. At Prudential, our goal is to take away the stress and uncertainty that often comes with getting medical treatment – by guiding them through what's covered, what to expect, and how to get the right support. We're here to make the journey as worry and hassle-free as possible, so they can focus on getting better."

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.4 million customers in Hong Kong. In 2023, Prudential established its Macau branch to offer health insurance and financial solutions for the Macau community, completing its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.

SOURCE Prudential Hong Kong Limited