Hisense Opens Its First Hong Kong Store at JD MALL, Elevating World Cup Viewing with Premium RGB MiniLED Technology

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wan Chai has recently welcomed a new shopping destination. JD MALL's first Hong Kong store, located on Harbour Road in Wan Chai, officially opened on June 18. Hisense, a leading global brand in home appliances and consumer electronics, opened its first Hong Kong flagship store at JD MALL Wan Chai on the same day.

For the grand opening, Hisense showcased its 116-inch RGB MiniLED flagship big screen, best-selling mainstream models, and a lineup of art TVs. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense has also created a strong football-viewing atmosphere in-store and introduced a range of opening offers and gifts.

116" RGB MiniLED Brings Fans Closer To The Pitch With Premium Picture Quality

The biggest highlight on opening day was the 116-inch 116UXQ RGB MiniLED TV. As the origin of RGB MiniLED, to mitigate color banding and distortion, and faithfully reproduce the colors of the natural world, Hisense set out to break the limits of single-color backlight constraints and first debuted its innovative RGB MiniLED Technology at CES 2025, replacing traditional white or blue backlights with individual red, green and blue LEDs, significantly uplifting the color gamut up to 95% of BT.2020 and the peak brightness up to 8000 nits. The 116UXQ is the first model equipped with this technology. Besides, 116UXQ features Hi-View AI Engine RGB for real-time color and brightness optimization and the Anti-Reflection PRO technology which delivers crisp, vivid visuals for day and night match viewing free of reflective interference. With the Opéra de Paris | Devialet 6.2.2 surround sound system to deliver an ultra-immersive audio experience, and 165Hz native refresh rate to ensure ultra-smooth visuals, users can watch the World Cup with a stadium-like sense of immersion, with every detail brought vividly close.

Bringing the World Cup Stadium and an Art Salon Home

In addition to the 116UXQ, Hisense has introduced several popular models. As the FIFA World Cup has kicked off, a TV well-suited for match viewing has become a key purchase consideration, and the Hisense U7SE stands out as an ideal choice for football fans. It is equipped with Hi-QLED MiniLED, delivering a wider color gamut and more accurate colors. Its Hi-View AI Engine also adjusts color, brightness and content clarity in real time during viewing, helping ensure a strong viewing experience.

For fast-moving scenes, which are common in matches and often challenging for ordinary TVs, the U7SE handles them with ease thanks to a native 144Hz refresh rate. Whether players are sprinting across the pitch or the football is moving rapidly through the air, the U7SE presents the action clearly, with no tearing, stuttering or motion blur, creating a smooth and exhilarating viewing experience.

In terms of sound, the U7SE features built-in subwoofer, eliminating the need for an additional soundbar. Tuned by Devialet and supporting Dolby Atmos, it delivers powerful bass and an impressive soundstage, making the roar of the crowd at the moment of a goal feel as if it were right beside you. With its strong specifications, the U7SE is not only ideal for watching football, but also delivers an outstanding experience for films and gaming.

The 55S7S CanvasTV art frame TV is another distinctive model. Its magnetic teak frame and Hi-Matte display make any on-screen content look like a framed work of art. With more than 1,000 world-famous artworks built in, users can turn their home into an art salon simply by selecting a piece to display. Beyond looking like a painting, the 55S7S is also close to a real wall-mounted painting in appearance and weight. Its ultra-slim, lightweight body makes it easy to mount on the wall at any time.

While rich in artistic appeal, the 55S7S also delivers strong TV performance. With 4K resolution and Hi-QLED color, a native 144Hz refresh rate, and a 2.0.2 multi-dimensional sound, it performs consistently well whether used for TV shows, films or live football matches.

Opening Offers and Expands into Hong Kong's Smart Home Market

During the grand opening period of Hisense's flagship store at JD MALL Hong Kong, a range of consumer promotions will be available. Visitors who experience the latest Hisense products in store can receive complimentary gifts. Customers purchasing Hisense MiniLED TV products will enjoy free at-home installation, and the whole-unit warranty will be extended from 1 year to 4 years. Customers who purchase the 136MX or 116UXQ giant-screen TV will also receive an additional football jersey personally signed by a football star. Together with JD MALL's service mechanism, the store also offers seven-day no-questions-asked returns, 180-day replacement for defective units and price protection, delivering a more secure shopping experience for consumers.

According to a Hisense representative,Hisense is launching its first Hong Kong store at JD Mall to capitalise on strong local demand for high-end display products. Moving forward, the brand will expand its product line-up with refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines to match evolving consumer needs, support Hong Kong's Smart City initiative, drive growth the premium home appliance market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and deliver a whole-home smart entertainment experience for residents.

About Hisense

As a leading global brand in consumer electronics and technology, Hisense operates in more than 160 countries and regions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 1 globally in shipments of TVs sized 100 inches and above from 2023 to 2025. According to AVC, since becoming the sales volume share leader in China's TV market in 2004, Hisense TV has held the No. 1 position in the Chinese mainland market for more than 20 consecutive years.

SOURCE Hisense