HOIANA RESORT & GOLF HONORED AS WORLD'S LEADING FULLY INTEGRATED RESORT 2024

HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoiana Resort & Golf has been crowned the coveted title of World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024 held in Madeira, Portugal. This prestigious award solidifies the resort's position as a global icon in luxury and hospitality.

Hoiana Resort & Golf - World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2024 Hoiana Resort & Golf previously earned the title of Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards in the Philippines

This monumental achievement reflects Hoiana Resort & Golf's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. Combining world-class accommodations, an award-winning golf course, vibrant entertainment, and exceptional dining across 20 outlets, Hoiana has established itself as the ultimate integrated resort destination.

"Being named the World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort is a testament to the dedication of our team and our vision to redefine luxury hospitality," said Steve Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf. "This honor not only celebrates our success but also challenges us to dream bigger as we continue to set new standards for what a luxury integrated resort can offer."

Referred to as the "Oscars of the travel industry", the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of global travel and tourism. Winning this prestigious title elevates Hoiana Resort & Golf into the ranks of the world's finest hospitality icons, while further showcasing Vietnam as a premier destination on the global stage.

Earlier this year, Hoiana Resort & Golf was also honored as Asia's Leading Fully Integrated Resort at the regional World Travel Awards 2024 ceremony held in Manila, Philippines. Progressing to the global category and winning this esteemed award marks a significant milestone in the resort's journey and a testament to its excellence.

As the world's leading fully integrated resort, Hoiana Resort & Golf is set to launch an exciting festive campaign, "The Holiday Delights," in partnership with BMW Thaco Vietnam. This extraordinary holiday experience will feature:

Festive Lighting Ceremony ( December 7 ): A grand celebration to mark the start of the festive season.

( ): A grand celebration to mark the start of the festive season. Christmas Fair (December 20–22): A dazzling event showcasing BMW car displays and test drives, live performances, food stalls, wine tastings, games, shopping booths, and handcrafted gifts.

(December 20–22): A dazzling event showcasing BMW car displays and test drives, live performances, food stalls, wine tastings, games, shopping booths, and handcrafted gifts. New Year's Ultimate Delight Celebration: A spectacular resort-wide celebration featuring themed dining, enchanting shows, and endless festive cheer to welcome 2025 in style.

Located along Central Vietnam's pristine coastline, near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary—Hoiana Resort & Golf is a seamless blend of cultural heritage and contemporary luxury. The resort continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, offering unforgettable experiences for guests from around the world.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's luxury award-winning integrated resort, is located along a 4-kilometer stretch of pristine coastline near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. This stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1,200 keys across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded properties—New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel—along with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. The resort also features 20 world-class restaurants and bars, Vietnam's leading golf course, Hoiana Shores Golf Club—ranked among the world's top 100 courses, Asia's largest beach club - NOX Beach Club, and a 2,700m² kids' club, Play.

SOURCE Hoiana Resort & Golf