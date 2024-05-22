Hollyland Announces Pyro S, a New Wireless 4K Video Transmission System for Filmmakers

Dual-band frequency hopping wireless ensures clarity on four receivers at up to 400M (1300ft)

News Highlights

Hollyland announces Pyro S: Wireless video solution

1 transmitter to 4 receivers

Up to 400M (1300ft) range

(1300ft) range Smooth 30fps wireless video

Crystal clear 4K monitoring clarity

monitoring clarity New Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) tech

Ideal for filmmakers and video professionals

Tough and lightweight

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology is pleased to announce the launch of the Pyro series, a new wireless video transmission system. The Pyro range, comprising Pyro H, Pyro S, and Pyro 7, brings innovative multi-person mobile wireless image transmission and monitoring solutions to small or medium commercial and television shooting teams.

With one transmitter supporting up to four receivers, the lightweight Pyro system makes transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable and professional. Hollyland's self-developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-Band Hopping (ADH) wireless technology provides enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range. This innovative new technology is the crucial advantage that allows the Pyro S to provide excellent wireless video quality to four independent monitors at long ranges required for demanding professional filmmakers and video creators alike.

Up to 400M (1300ft) range with smooth video and crystal clarity

Hollyland's ADH wireless tech ensures that the Pyro H and Pyro S provide stable wireless video at 4k/30fps, and up to 400M range when the broadcast mode is off, to deliver superior clarity, detail, and realism – making Pyro ideal for professional applications. This technology enables better signal transmission performance and efficiency, ensuring real-time footage monitoring with minimal latency for all crew (e.g. director, producer, lighting personnel, and audio personnel) involved in monitoring.

User configurable, to suit any scenario

Users can optimize video monitoring performance depending on their requirements. The easy mode selection interface enables users to experience smooth frame rate and low latency, or enhanced video clarity. Users can select Smooth mode or HD mode, depending on the shooting scenario they are in. In Smooth mode, Pyro will keep the video transmission smooth, with the bitrate being dynamically adjusted to achieve a latency of only 50ms for ultra-long-distance transmission. HD mode provides superior image quality, with a stable bitrate of 8-12 Mbps even at a range of 1,300ft (400m), ensuring clear visuals. (Transmission range is line-of-sight, based on interference-free laboratory measurements).

Flexible connections: HDMI, SDI, Loopout

The Pyro series offers the perfect solution for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects, including USB Video Class (UVC) and Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) for easy device connectivity and compatibility, and easy streaming.

Pyro H provides HDMI Input/Output and Loopout, allowing users to connect a camera and transmitter, and send signals to receivers while monitoring the view from the loopout port. The Pyro S features both HDMI and SDI Input/Output, suitable for professional shooting and smaller commercial projects. The Pyro 7 supports HDMI and SDI Input/Output and Loopout, allowing users to choose the best connection based on their shooting needs and equipment.

Easy to use, tough, and portable

The lightweight aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy shell ensures easy portability and physical robustness for demanding, fast-moving video creators. Pyro H and Pyro S feature a vivid color LCD control display, on both transmitter and receiver, providing easy-to-read access to the intuitive user interface, and quick setting selection. Pyro 7 is a 7-inch all-in-one transceiving wireless monitor set to be released in July of this year.

Pricing and Availability

The Pyro S is launching globally on May 22, 2024, and is available through local distributors and at Amazon store. Find out more about the new Pyro S wireless video transmission system at: https://www.hollyland.com/product/pyro-s?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=pyros

Pyro S Wireless Video Transmission System: $699

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

