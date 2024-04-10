Hollyland to Preview New Video Production Solutions at NAB 2024

Innovator returns to key industry event with impressive line up of products

Hollyland attends Las Vegas NAB 2024 show

New wireless video devices

Emphasis on easier, better live streaming for all

Advanced Hollyland wireless video system preview

Booth events include presentations and giveaways

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland Technology will return to the Las Vegas NAB show this year, to show and preview the company's new and existing products for wireless audio and video. NAB 2024 will be held from April 13-17 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Hollyland is in the Central Hall, at booth C6710.

Hollyland's newest products highlight the company's wireless capabilities from video solutions to intercom systems. In addition, Hollyland will soon be releasing a new, improved live streaming camera, updated from the VenusLiv.

Hollyland looks forward to meeting everyone at the Hollyland booth at the Convention Center in Las Vegas. Hollyland Pyro series, a brand-new wireless video transmission system.

Pyro video transmission and upcoming intercom preview

Hollyland will also release the Pyro series, a new wireless video transmission system, this spring. The Pyro series brings innovative multi-person mobile wireless image transmission and monitoring to small or medium commercial and filmmaking teams.

With one transmitter and four receivers, the lightweight Pyro system makes transmission and monitoring more flexible, stable and professional. Pyro has automatic dual-band frequency hopping technology that enables signal transmission at both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The intelligent auto frequency hopping also provides enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range. Pyro H has HDMI input/output, while Pyro S has both HDMI and SDI input/output.

The Pyro series provides 4k/30fps transmission capabilities, delivering superior clarity, detail, and realism, making it ideal for professional applications, such as filmmaking.

Hollyland will launch new intercom systems this year. They are perfect for mid and high-end production teams, have seamless roaming capability, and are expandable for larger teams. Compared to competitors' products, Hollyland's intercom systems are easier to set up and come with lighter and more comfortable headsets.

Wireless Shooting and Live-Streaming Solutions

The Hollyland Wireless Solution Pack provides production teams with the necessary filming assistance for video transmitters and audio to intercom systems – making film production easier and more convenient. This package is designed for Hollyland's Solidcom C1 Pro, Mars 4K, Cosmo C1, and Mars M1 Enhanced; Hollyland's entire Lark Series.

In addition, Hollyland will offer camera and wireless microphone solutions that are ideal for live streaming. With the media industry moving towards shorter film content on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, live streaming is increasingly popular with content creators. With this in mind, Hollyland has released the live streaming VenusLiv camera, which achieves high-quality live presentation across all platforms. Hollyland's goal is for entry-level users to be able to create high-quality live streaming using VenusLiv, and other cameras to come in future.

Meet Hollyland at NAB

Hollyland encourages friends, partners, customers – and everyone with an interest in video, audio, wireless and streaming – to visit the Hollyland booth at NAB for coffee, demonstrations, and inside information on the hottest new products. At around 1:00 pm each day there will be a brand presentation and giveaway event. And every day, Justin Porter, the award-winning wedding filmmaker, will give a presentation with tips, lessons from experience, and practical explanations. Justin's presentation will take place at 4pm on April 15; 11am and 4pm on April 16; and 11am on April 17. There will be giveaways during this event as well.

Hollyland is excited to be back at NAB and looks forward to meeting everyone at the Hollyland booth at the Convention Center in Las Vegas.

NAB Details

NAB 2024 (National Association of Broadcasters)

Date: April 13 to 17, 2024

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Hollyland is in the Central Hall, at Booth C6710

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (Hollyland) has been empowering global customers with professional solutions for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom since 2013. Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, theaters, houses of worship, and rental houses. Visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.

SOURCE Hollyland Technology