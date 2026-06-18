Hong Kong ACTION 2.0 Launched with Simultaneous Energy Ecosystem Deployment

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo, GAC officially unveiled the "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" plan upgrade. Under the theme "All New GAC, Going Global," GAC showcased its systematic advancements across energy services, digital ecosystems, and intelligent mobility. Wei Haigang, President of GAC International, emphasized that GAC is not just delivering a car, it is connecting you to a better life every step of the way.

In alignment with the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's target to build 200,000 charging parking spaces, GAC has taken the lead among Chinese automakers in deploying an energy service ecosystem in Hong Kong. This year, GAC expects to jointly build 22 charging stations equipped with 88 fast-chargers, while achieving interconnectivity across 32 stations and 102 chargers. In collaboration with local operators such as Shell, the GAC International App will integrate over 30 charging stations, prioritizing commercial hubs like Central Plaza and deploying 240kW ultra-fast charging equipment. "Making charging as simple as grabbing a milk tea around the corner," Wei Haigang used this to describe GAC's energy layout. GAC's localized promise is now becoming a tangible reality for Hong Kong citizens.

Beyond energy infrastructure, GAC is building a full-cycle mobility ecosystem spanning energy replenishment, digital services, software subscriptions, and mobility solutions. Partnerships with platforms like Ruqi Mobility are being deepened to bring smarter, more diverse travel experiences to Hong Kong residents. From products to services, and from energy to ecosystems, GAC is leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic springboard to accelerate its global ecosystem expansion and drive the high-quality globalization of China's automotive industry.

Looking ahead, GAC remains firmly committed to its localized strategy: "In Hong Kong, For Hong Kong; Integrate into Hong Kong, Serve Hong Kong, and Contribute to Hong Kong." Using Hong Kong as its global gateway, GAC will join hands with Hong Kong to embrace greener, smarter mobility for a better life, writing a new chapter in the high-quality global expansion of China's automotive industry.

SOURCE GAC