Hong Kong Airlines Launches Third Thailand Destination with Daily Service to Chiang Mai

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday on 27 October, Hong Kong Airlines inaugurated its new daily direct service to Chiang Mai, Thailand, offering travellers more options for exploring the popular destinations of Northern Thailand. The launch coincides perfectly with Thailand's Loy Krathong (Festival of Light) in November, allowing travellers to experience the vibrant parades and celebrations.

(PRNewsfoto/香港航空) The flight arrived at Chiang Mai International Airport and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. (PRNewsfoto/香港航空)

Chiang Mai becomes Hong Kong Airlines' third destination in Thailand, joining Bangkok and Phuket, with daily flights now available. To commemorate the inaugural flight, a celebration was held at the Hong Kong International Airport, and was officiated by Mr Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines; Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM, Consul-General of Thailand in Hong Kong; Mrs Phornmon Chansri, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand; and Mr Ricky Chong, Assistant General Manager, Hub Development of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun said: "Thailand is one of our most popular destinations, and in addition to Chiang Mai, we operate five daily flights to Bangkok and a daily flight to Phuket, all of which are performing very well. Coupled with the recent launch of our routes to Laos and Da Nang, this expansion strengthens our network across Southeast Asia and reinforces Hong Kong Airlines' commitment to enhancing connectivity along the Belt and Road, facilitating trade, and promoting cultural and economic exchange."

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Chiang Mai is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – CNX HX749 1530 1735 Daily CNX – HKG HX750 1835 2220

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

