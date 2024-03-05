Huawei Announces Flash Forward Action Plan to Help Enterprises Address Data Challenges in the Intelligent Era

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled its Flash Forward action plan, which promotes actions related to three key areas, namely, all flash for all scenarios, greenness and sustainability, and data resilience and reliability, to help enterprises address various data challenges in the intelligent era.

Thanks to its high performance, low power consumption, and high reliability, flash storage is now widely used in multiple core-enterprise-application scenarios. According to Gartner, the global all-flash storage market will account for more than 90% of the storage market by 2026.

Huawei's Flash Forward action plan proposes actions related to three key areas in order to lead the non-stop innovation of the storage industry:

1. All flash for all scenarios

To meet data processing requirements in different industry and service application scenarios, Huawei proposes F2F2X, which advocates all-flash storage for production, backup, and archiving. Huawei has also launched a series of next-gen flash storage products:

OceanStor Pacific 9920, an all-flash scale-out storage system with the industry-leading high capacity density, tailored to hybrid workload scenarios

OceanStor 5310/5510 Capacity Flash Storage systems, designed for storage and backup of a large amount of business-critical service data

OceanStor Dorado 2100, the industry's first entry-level NAS all-flash with active-active architecture, developed to address issues such as slow unstructured data processing and difficult sharing and isolation for small- and medium-sized enterprises

2. Greenness and sustainability

Huawei Data Storage adopts a series of innovative measures to improve resource utilization and reduce the impact on the environment. These measures include:

Strictly implementing the concept of reducing, reusing, and recycling ( 3Rs ) and reusing renewable materials to reduce packaging weight by 78%

) and reusing renewable materials to reduce packaging weight by 78% Improving hardware density and cooling efficiency through hardware innovation, achieving a high density of 24 disks per U and saving 65% more disk space than conventional solutions

Innovating software to achieve an industry-leading 72:1 data reduction ratio and improving disk utilization to 91% through the exclusive 22+2 elastic EC technology

3. Data resilience and reliability

Huawei is committed to building a stable and reliable data foundation to help enterprise users effectively protect their data assets.

Building the last line of defense for data resilience with network-storage collaboration: The Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP) solution, first developed by Huawei, innovatively introduces multilayer collaborative data protection capabilities across network and storage. Ransomware detection accuracy reaches 99.9% and recovery bandwidth reaches 172 TB/hour thanks to three core deployments that safeguard data against the risk of attacks: collaborative network-storage detection, response, and recovery.

Michael Qiu, President of Huawei Global Data Storage Marketing & Solution Sales, said, "We hope to inspire customers in various industries to build an efficient, green, resilient, and reliable data infrastructure through our actions related to Flash Forward action plan. This will allow technological innovation to truly benefit industries, helping more enterprises accelerate digital transformation and realize intelligent upgrade."

For more details about Huawei Data Storage, please visit Link.

