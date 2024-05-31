Huawei Showcases Intelligent Solutions at Huawei Global Rail Summit 2024

BANGKOK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Diamond Sponsor, Huawei showcased the latest intelligent railway solutions at Asia Pacific Rail 2024, the region's most influential rail technology event for the past 25 years. Huawei's exhibition booth attracted over 600 international and regional rail industry players. During the event, Huawei also hosted the Global Rail Summit 2024, bringing together over 100 rail industry leaders, policymakers, customers, partners, and system integrators to share best practices.

Huawei Global Rail Summit was held during the Asia Pacific Rail 2024

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion and urbanization, leading to an escalating demand for secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable rail transport for the future. Under the theme "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Transportation Intelligence," top industry experts from Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation, Hong Kong MTR Corporation Limited, Singapore SBS Transit Ltd, Thailand Rail Technology Research and Development Agency, Malaysia Rail Link, and Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical shared their digital transformation journey and valuable firsthand knowledge at the Huawei Global Rail Summit. The Smart Urban Rail All-Optical Network Technical White Paper was also released during the summit, which systematically describes how to use the advanced OTN technology of F5G to build a high-quality optical communication network base for urban rail by the innovative gray + colored light transmission solution.

Ma Yue, Vice President of Huawei, CEO of Smart Transportation BU, shared in his opening speech, "The key to smart transportation is to deeply integrate digital technologies into different scenarios based on actual requirements. There are three key trends in rail transportation: cloud and AI will accelerate rail intelligence; next-generation connectivity will build a solid foundation for rail intelligence; and railways will be integrated into multimodal transportation, making Mobility as a Service (MaaS) a reality."

"Huawei is committed to accelerating digital and intelligent transformation in the railway industry. Our focus is not only on ICT infrastructure and technology but also on the people we serve. We aim to support our customers in enhancing the passenger experience through seamless ticketing, improved comfort, and real-time information together with our partners," said Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Sales.

Pang Yeow Wei, Vice President and Head of the Engineering Division (Downtown Line), SBS Transit Ltd, shared SBS Transit's digital transformation journey, "While AI is a powerful enabler for this approach, SBS Transit is guided by the philosophy and strategy that AI is not here to replace us but to augment and empower us. By automating routine tasks and providing valuable insights, AI frees us up to focus on the creative, high-touch, and high-value work that makes us human."

"MTR's Hybrid Rail-Cloud data infrastructure is essential for implementing a Smart Railway Commander Platform, providing real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and data-driven decision support. This data intelligence framework serves as a model for enhancing operations and maintenance through Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics," said Andy Pang, Senior Data and Cloud Manager, MTR Corporation Limited.

From urban rail cloud and smart passenger transport solutions to smart Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and railway perimeter detection, Huawei has developed a wide range of products and solutions for rail transportation. The latest Smart Railway Perimeter Protection Solution is designed to protect railway assets with multi-dimensional sensing, multi-technology convergence, and AI. It ensures near-zero missed alarms, extra-low false alarms, and a 50% increase in inspection efficiency. These latest rail technologies were showcased at the event. To date, Huawei has served more than 150,000 km of railways alongside over 300 urban rail lines across more than 70 cities all over the world.

SOURCE Huawei