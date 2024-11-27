Huawei Unveils Industry's First AI+ Core Network O&M Solution: ICNMaster

XI'AN, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of new radio access technologies (RATs), the core network structure has become increasingly complex, posing significant challenges to network O&M. This underscores the urgent need for technological transformation. The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has infused new momentum into various industries, and its application to accelerate digital transformation has become a dominant trend in the communications sector. In response, Huawei has taken the lead to develop ICNMaster, the industry's first intelligent core network O&M solution underpinned by a telecom foundation model. This pioneering solution empowers networks with intelligence, streamling O&M operations and enhancing efficiency. ICNMaster has been successfully deployed at numerous China Mobile sites nationwide, including those in Zhejiang, Qinghai, and Guangdong provinces.

China Mobile Zhejiang, a frontrunner in China Mobile's AI+ core network O&M project, has achieved significant success with the integration of Huawei's ICNMaster solution. This innovative solution leverages intelligent complaint handling and alarm handling agents (CompSpirit and AssurSpirit), automating some manual operations that previously required expert intervention. Consequently, the equivalent of over 30 experienced digital employees has been added to the team, greatly enhancing O&M efficiency, tackling the industry's challenge of scaling networks without increasing manpower, and unlocking new opportunities for productivity.

During monitoring and troubleshooting, the alarm handling agent seamlessly interconnects with the ticket handling system, providing O&M personnel with immediate access to accurate alarm-related information via a chatbot interface. This agent also offers case recommendations and intelligent diagnostics, reducing the average handling time for core network alarm tickets from 90 minutes to just 12 minutes — a staggering efficiency improvement of 87%.

For complaint handling, the complaint handling agent automates complaint classification and diagnosis, signaling analysis, and ticket filling. Signaling analysis via the chatbot can be performed through a much simpler and quicker procedure, completed in just 5 minutes. As a result, the average end-to-end processing time for complaint tickets has decreased from 14.6 hours to 5.2 hours, representing a significant efficiency improvement of over 64%.

The telecom field is complex and highly specialized, necessitating stringent requirements for AI applications. Huawei's ICNMaster transforms the O&M process by introducing a telecom foundation model grounded in extensive field expertise, industry knowledge, and robust tool integration capabilities. This solution shifts the paradigm from traditional manual operations with disparate tools to intelligent agents that enable automated orchestration and flexible scheduling of models and tool libraries. It effectively addresses the challenges of cross-departmental and multi-expert collaboration, leverages intelligent capabilities, simplifies processes, and enhances O&M efficiency and experience. Looking ahead, Huawei will collaborate with more operators to drive continuous innovation, accelerate the development of intelligent applications, and enhance comprehensive O&M and production capabilities. Through these efforts, we aim to enable operators to achieve highly autonomous core network O&M, unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency and excellence.

SOURCE HUAWEI