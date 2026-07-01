HYXI Strengthens Thailand Presence with New Residential Energy Solutions at ASEW 2026

BANGKOK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYXI (formerly "HYXiPOWER"), a global smart energy innovator, is showcasing its latest residential, commercial and utility energy solutions at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2026, reinforcing its commitment to Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Exhibiting at the QSNCC in Bangkok, HYXI is introducing the HYXI Aura All-in-One ESS and the expanded HYXI Halo Micro ESS series to the Thai market, both of which made their global debut at Intersolar Europe 2026 just one week earlier.

Visitors gather at the HYXI booth during ASIA Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2026 in Bangkok

Designed as a true all-in-one residential energy storage solution, HYXI Aura eliminates the need for additional gateways and reduces system complexity. The integrated architecture simplifies installation, commissioning and maintenance while minimizing external components and wiring requirements. With flexible battery expansion and intelligent energy management capabilities, Aura helps homeowners achieve reliable backup power and greater energy independence.

The newly introduced Halo PV All-in-One Micro ESS supports direct PV connection for integrated solar and storage applications. With up to 10,000 battery cycles and IP66 protection, the Halo series is designed for reliable operation under tropical climate conditions. Together with the original Halo system, the portfolio now supports a wider range of residential energy scenarios.

HYXI is also showcasing its low-voltage residential storage system, featuring 6–8 kW hybrid inverters together with 5 kWh and 16 kWh low-voltage batteries. Tailored for Southeast Asia's tropical operating conditions, the system combines a 60 V startup voltage for energy generation under low-light conditions with a 90–280 V ultra-wide grid range to support stable operation under fluctuating grid conditions. Designed for hot and humid climates, it maintains dependable performance in high-temperature environments.

Beyond residential applications, HYXI is also presenting microinverters, hybrid inverters, string inverters, C&I energy storage systems and utility-scale solutions represented by the HYXI Atlas series. The HYXI Muse AI-native Energy OS further enables intelligent energy management and system optimization.

During the exhibition, HYXI is strengthening cooperation with local distributors, installers and energy partners in Thailand, further expanding its regional service network and market presence.

"Through local partnerships and customer-focused innovation, HYXI is committed to delivering smarter and more reliable energy solutions for Thai users and supporting the region's energy transition," said Michael Li, Thailand Country Manager at HYXI.

SOURCE HYXI