INC Unveils Gen Z Preferences for Nuts and Dried Fruits and Snacking in Latin America

BARCELONA, Spain, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC), conducted an extensive study on Latin America's Gen Z dietary preferences, focusing on their consumption of nuts and dried fruits.

Generation Z prioritizes foods offering essential nutrients, plant-based protein, energy, vitamins, and fiber. The study showed that nuts and dried fruits are valued by Gen Z for their health benefits, including digestive health, heart health, and immune system support. Despite these benefits, Gen Z's consumption of nuts and dried fruits shows room for growth.

The study surveyed 2000 respondents across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, revealing high awareness of nuts, especially peanuts (99%), almonds (97%), and walnuts (94%). Dried fruits like raisins (96%) and prunes (88%) are also well-known but less so.

Although there are slight nuances across countries, peanuts, almonds, and walnuts are the most consumed nuts by Gen Z followed by cashews, hazelnuts and pistachios. While raisins, dried cranberries, and prunes lead in dried fruits. Many respondents cited taste, price, and lack of information as barriers to regular consumption. Known as the "snacking generation," 96% of Gen Z reported snacking between meals, preferring yogurt, dairy products, and fresh fruits. Nuts and dried fruits are popular but rank lower in preference.

To boost the appeal of nuts and dried fruits, INC recommends focusing on their uses and health benefits in marketing campaigns. To capture the attention of the target audience, INC has launched NutTunes, a series of captivating videos featuring 3D animation and AI technology. In these videos, nuts and dried fruits come to life and sing about their health benefits. The campaign will be promoted on social media, with tailored content for each market. Additionally, "The NutTunes" playlist is available on Spotify, providing an engaging way to connect with the audeince.

Understanding Gen Z's preferences and attitudes is essential for businesses. By addressing barriers and emphasizing consumption drivers, INC aims to support healthier dietary choices through nut and dried fruit consumption among Gen Z in Latin America.

