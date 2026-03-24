InCorp Hong Kong Announces Plan to Rebrand to Ascentium

HONG KONG, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company today announced its plan to planned rebranding to Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore. The move reflects the firm's alignment with the broader Ascentium group and its long–standing commitment to supporting businesses operating in and from Hong Kong.

The rebranding brings together InCorp Hong Kong's established strengths in corporate, accounting, tax, and compliance services with Ascentium's international network of more than 2,600 professionals across 46 cities in 23 markets. Clients will continue to be supported by the same Hong Kong team, bolstered by enhanced resources, broader cross–border capabilities, and expanded access to HR, fiduciary, fund, and private client services.

The rebrand also underscores Ascentium's view of Hong Kong as a critical hub for regional and global business activity. As regulatory and governance requirements become more interconnected, integrated cross-market support has become indispensable.

Conbie Siu, CEO of Ascentium Hong Kong, said: "Hong Kong has always been a place where local insight and international reach need to work hand in hand. Rebranding to Ascentium amplifies our ability to do exactly that, combining deep local understanding with the group's global resources so we can support clients even more fully as they grow. Our clients trust us because we understand their business and stay with them through every stage of growth, and with global backing, we can continue those relationships while helping them scale and reach new heights."

The rebranding will be introduced in phases ahead of the official launch in mid-May. All existing services, teams, and points of contact remain unchanged. Further updates will be shared as the rollout progresses.

About InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company

InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company is a trusted corporate services provider empowering entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinationals to navigate Hong Kong's dynamic business landscape with confidence. As part of the InCorp Global group, we offer a comprehensive suite of professional solutions, including company incorporation, corporate secretarial services, accounting, taxation, and regulatory compliance.

To learn more, visit hongkong.incorp.asia

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,600 professionals across 46 cities in 23 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 63,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

SOURCE InCorp Hong Kong, An Ascentium Company