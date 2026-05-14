Industrial AI Leader Showcases Full-Stack CIM and Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtrontec, a global leader in industrial AI, concluded its participation at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 at MITEC. The company showcased end-to-end intelligent manufacturing solutions, reinforcing regional expansion momentum.

Since establishing its Southeast Asia headquarters in Penang in 2023, Gtrontec has worked closely with local fabs and OSATs to transform production challenges into competitive advantages, supporting the region's shift toward higher-value manufacturing as Malaysia strengthens its global semiconductor position.

Gtrontec showcased AI-driven Intelligent Manufacturing solutions at SEMICON SEA 2026

CIM & Industrial AI Platform

Gtrontec unveiled its full-stack CIM architecture, anchored by MES and EAP, enabling real-time production control and seamless equipment connectivity. Built on this foundation, its industrial AI platform supports rapid deployment and scalable whole-fab digitalization. The IAM layer continuously learns from factory data, optimizing workflows, predicting anomalies, and supporting closed-loop, data-driven decisions.

AI-Powered Quality Intelligence

The company demonstrated deep learning-driven AOI systems achieving over 99% defect detection accuracy. Beyond AOI, its AI-powered quality management agents autonomously classify defects, trace root causes, recommend corrective actions, and learn from past events to prevent recurrence—improving yield and reducing variability.

Smart Logistics & AMHS Integration

Gtrontec also showcased its Automated Material Handling System (AMHS), fully integrated with CIM for intelligent dispatching, dynamic routing, and real-time tracking. This ensures wafers, masks, and consumables reach the right tool at the right time, reducing bottlenecks and optimizing fab-wide material flow.

Radar Manufacturing Case Study

In a radar-related semiconductor packaging and testing deployment, Gtrontec's AI-driven CIM solution integrated MES, EAP, RMS, TMS, SPC, PMS, and RPT to enable a fully connected smart factory. The system delivered 100% product traceability, 15% cycle time reduction and 95% yield improvement.

Supporting Malaysia's Semiconductor Vision

This aligns with Malaysia's NIMP 2030 and National Semiconductor Strategy. With nearly 200 fab projects delivered globally, Gtrontec continues expanding its Southeast Asia footprint, helping manufacturers achieve higher yields, visibility, and faster decisions.

About Gtrontec

Incubated by TCL in 2018, Gtrontec provides end-to-end industrial AI solutions for semiconductors. Built on an intelligent factory autonomous decision-making core and a full-scenario AI agent portfolio, the company delivers integrated CIM and AMHS solutions for the entire plant. Gtrontec covers wafer fabrication, assembly, equipment automation, quality, energy, and logistics. With a global footprint across China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, it enables superior yield, extreme efficiency, and optimized cost and accelerating advanced manufacturing toward AI-driven autonomous governance.

SOURCE Gtrontec