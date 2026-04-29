Infinitus Presents Human Evidence-Based Research Findings at FFC 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ma Jun, Vice President and Chief Science Innovation Officer of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., was invited to attend the Functional Food Conference 2026 (FFC 2026), held recently in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, where he delivered a keynote presentation. In his remarks, Ma outlined the company's research foundation and ongoing innovation in the functional food sector, highlighting findings from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical study of its flagship product, Zengjian Oral Liquid, which demonstrated its efficacy in enhancing human immune function.

FFC 2026 on-site (PRNewsfoto/无限极（中国）有限公司) Ma Jun delivers a keynote speech at the event (PRNewsfoto/无限极（中国）有限公司)

Themed "Functional Foods and Human Health," this year's conference was jointly organized by the FFC Organizing Committee and the National Engineering Research Center of Functional Food at Jiangnan University, among others. The event brought together more than 3,000 industry specialists, business representatives, and researchers from China and abroad to explore key topics including scientific innovation, product development, and industry trends in functional foods. Widely recognized as a leading professional exchange platform in China's functional food sector, the conference serves as a key forum for industry exchange and development.

In his presentation, Ma provided a comprehensive overview of Infinitus's user-centric research framework and outlined the company's scientific approach and practical pathway for validating product efficacy. He noted that Infinitus consistently places consumers at the center of its efficacy research, drawing on advancements in herbal science to establish a robust system spanning material foundations, precise evaluation, and gold-standard validation. Building on its established work in cellular studies, model organisms, and animal research, the company continues to expand human evidence-based research, relying on rigorous scientific data to validate product performance and support more consistent industry practices.

At the conference, Infinitus also presented clinical trial findings on Zengjian Oral Liquid, marking a significant milestone in its evidence-based research efforts. The study employed a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled design—widely regarded in evidence-based medicine as the gold standard—aimed at rigorously assessing the product's ability to support human immune function in real-world settings.

According to the study findings[1], after 45 days of taking Zengjian Oral Liquid, participants' Immune Vitality Index (SIV) increased significantly from Level 3 to Level 4, with more pronounced improvements observed among women and individuals aged 55 and above. After 90 days, subjects showed a notable rise in immune reserve cells (naive CD8+ T cells), along with substantial increases in immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgM levels. These results demonstrate the product's ability to strengthen immune reserves and enhance the body's defense capacity, providing scientific support for its role in immune regulation.

As a company with a long-standing focus on the herbal health sector, Infinitus remains committed to applying principles from established wellness practices alongside modern scientific methods to explore the health benefits of herbal ingredients. The company has established an integrated innovation system spanning research, technology, and product development across the full value chain. At the conference, Infinitus presented its latest research and outlined its approach to product development, contributing to ongoing discussions within the functional food sector.

Looking ahead, Infinitus will continue to invest in herbal science, with a strong focus on evolving consumer health needs. The company aims to develop more high-quality, reliable herbal health products while strengthening evidence-based research to align with evolving industry expectations. Through these efforts, Infinitus seeks to deliver more targeted health solutions and support broader public health outcomes.

Reference: [1] Data source: "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel-Controlled, Multi-Center Human Clinical Study on the Efficacy and Safety of Zengjian Oral Liquid in Supporting Immune Function"

https://www.infinitus.com.cn/c/2026-03-10/449382.shtml

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.