IRIS Optronics Receives 2026 Japan Digital Signage Award for Full-Color ChLCD e-Paper Innovation

TOKYO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Optronics, a pioneer in full-color Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) technology, today announced that it has been honored with the 2026 Digital Signage Award, presented by the Digital Signage Consortium (DSC) of Japan.

IRIS Optronics received the 2026 Japan DSA. (Left_Yasuji Eguchi, DSC Managing Director; Right_ Chairman & CEO Dr. Albert Liao)

The award recognizes IRIS Optronics for redefining the role of digital signage through technological innovation, helping shift the industry from conventional attention-grabbing, advertising-focused displays toward information-centric signage designed for effective communication and enhanced user engagement. The recognition also underscores the growing market acceptance and commercial potential of full-color ChLCD e-Paper technology in Japan's digital signage sector.

"IRIS Optronics has been cultivating the Japanese market for many years. Following the opening of our Tokyo office and the launch of our latest B3-size product at the end of May, receiving the DSJ Award in early June is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our long-term commitment to the Japanese market," said Dr. Albert Liao, Chairman and CEO of IRIS Optronics. "The Digital Signage Award is one of the industry's most prestigious annual recognitions in Japan. Beyond technological excellence, the evaluation criteria emphasize user experience and social value creation, reflecting a broader industry transition from focusing solely on hardware specifications to delivering meaningful real-world applications. With its full 16-million-color display capability, ultra-low power consumption, and energy-efficient design, IRIS Optronics' full-color ChLCD e-Paper aligns closely with the evolving needs of Japan's commercial display market. This recognition is particularly meaningful to us."

Organized annually by the Digital Signage Consortium, the Digital Signage Award honors outstanding digital signage projects selected from publicly submitted entries, with the objective of promoting innovation and accelerating the development of the digital signage industry. This year, approximately one hundred submissions from DSC members were evaluated, resulting in the selection of one Grand Prize winner and ten Excellence Award recipients.

IRIS Optronics' proprietary ChLCD technology employs a display mechanism fundamentally different from conventional Electrophoretic Display (EPD) technology. It delivers exceptional durability, vibrant color reproduction, and excellent readability across diverse lighting environments while maintaining ultra-low power consumption. The technology can also be integrated with solar power systems to enable self-powered operation, further enhancing its suitability for sustainable information display applications. These capabilities were highly regarded by the award judging panel and contributed significantly to the company's recognition.

SOURCE IRIS Optronics