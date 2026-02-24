Jardine Schindler enhances elevator aesthetics with roll out of stunning new interior options

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schindler, a global leader in vertical transportation solutions, unveils its new suite of contemporary elevator interiors, ushering in a new era of design excellence. This launch sets a new standard for interior aesthetics, empowering architects, designers, and business owners to reimagine the vertical transportation experience with unparalleled style and sophistication.

As part of the wider Schindler Group, Jardine Schindler is introducing an extensive range of materials, colours, and aesthetics aimed at transforming vertical transportation into an immersive journey. The rollout marks the largest of its kind for Jardine Schindler, presenting an array of choices for interior designers and architects across East and Southeast Asia. The launch of vibrant and visually striking interior options represents the culmination of extensive collaboration with architects and designers.

The carefully curated selection of sleek and modern design options offer the opportunity to integrate elevator designs into ambitious architectural projects, with flexible options and versatile functionality. Whether enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a modern skyscraper or adding a touch of sophistication to a historic building, designers are now able to bring their vision to life with new levels of creativity.

At the heart of this range is the introduction of four distinct décor themes, each meticulously curated to reflect modern and evolving aesthetics to inspire creative design choices.

Natural Nuances embraces the beauty of nature, offering colours and textures that bring the serenity of the outdoors indoors

embraces the beauty of nature, offering colours and textures that bring the serenity of the outdoors indoors Tone on Tone exudes timeless elegance with refined simplicity and monochromatic colour schemes

exudes timeless elegance with refined simplicity and monochromatic colour schemes Architectural Elegance transforms elevator spaces into inspiring environments by blending historical and contemporary styles

transforms elevator spaces into inspiring environments by blending historical and contemporary styles Accent Colour provides a pop of personality with statement colours, creating a sense of drama and excitement against neutral tones

Within these themes, designers have access to a multitude of added options, including a palette that reflects regional/local design preferences, diverse wall finishings such as laminate, steel, glass, and ceramic, as well as options for handrails, floors, ceilings, and car doors.

Vu Huy Ta, Group New Installation Sales Director, Jardine Schindler Group, shares, "As we unveil this new range, we're not just redefining the elevator experience - we're revolutionising it. The new range of materials, colours, and aesthetics seamlessly blends design with innovation. This launch reflects our dedication to collaboration, empowering designers to bring their visions to life with ease and versatility, making every elevator journey an inspiring one."

