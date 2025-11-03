Johnson & Johnson Showcases Latest Advancements in Pulsed Field Ablation with Multiple Clinical and Real-world Studies at APHRS and JPHRS

Key oral presentations highlight new safety, efficacy and workflow improvements data to optimize irrigation and support consistent procedural outcomes.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in cardiac arrhythmia treatment1, today announced that new clinical and real-world data from its integrated-by-design VARIPULSE™ Platform in pulsed field ablation (PFA) procedures for atrial fibrillation (AF) will be presented at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) and the Japanese Heart Rhythm Society (JHRS) joint annual meeting, 12–15 November 2025 in Yokohama, Japan.

The fully integrated platform includes the VARIPULSE™ Catheter, TRUPULSE™ Generator, and CARTO™ 3 Mapping System VARIPULSE™ Software. The Platform is now approved for use in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. More than 25,000 procedures have been performed across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, Taiwan, and Australia.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech reaffirms its dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collaborations aimed at improving patient outcomes by presenting new clinical and real-world evidence from the VARIPULSE™ Platform. The company will also host a comprehensive series of science-based symposia, hands-on demonstrations, and educational sessions at APHRS and JHRS.

"The clinical evidence we're presenting at this year's APHRS and JHRS—highlighting our fully integrated-by-design CARTO™ 3 Mapping System and VARIPULSE™ Platform for pulsed field ablation—alongside a robust scientific program, immersive tech-suite experience, and forward-looking pipeline discussions, reflects our deep commitment and the comprehensive strength of our leading portfolio for atrial fibrillation and complex arrhythmias," said Jing Li, Vice President, Electrophysiology & Neurovascular, Asia Pacific MedTech, Johnson & Johnson.

Key data and presentations include:

QUEST AF: Oral presentation on the "Acute success of persistent atrial fibrillation ablation with a temperature-controlled very high-power short-duration radiofrequency catheter: initial real-world experience from QUEST AF."

Poster presentation on the "Real-world workflow, efficiency and vein-level analysis for a novel pulsed field ablation variable loop circular catheter in AF procedures: insights from VARIPURE."

Oral session on the "Impact of age and diagnosis-to-ablation time on sex differences in 12-month outcomes after catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation in addition to and oral presentation and hot line session on the "Procedural characteristics and clinical outcomes from same-day discharge after pulsed field ablation treatment for atrial fibrillation: an admIRE trial subanalysis."

REAL AF:

Poster viewing session on " Right-Sided First Pass Isolation: A Critical Marker of Ablation Efficacy in Atrial Fibrillation "

"

Oral session on "Bilateral First Pass Isolation is a Key Procedural endpoint for Successful Atrial Fibrillation"



Poster viewing session on "An Analysis of the Benefits of Carina Ablation as an Adjunct to Pulmonary Vein Isolation"



Oral session on "A retrospective study of sex differences in left atrial scar burden and atrial fibrillation"



Poster viewing session on "Sex Differences in Catheter Ablation Outcomes for Atrial Fibrillation"

Johnson & Johnson MedTech will continue collaborating with the clinical community to expand real-world evidence around the VARIPULSE™ Platform and accelerate patient-centered innovation in atrial fibrillation care.

___________________________ 1 BWI Marketing Share Data 2019

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration, and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more, visit biosensewebster.com.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn.

