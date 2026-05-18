JustMarkets Identifies the Main Tools for Traders to Manage Volatility in 2026

BANGKOK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international brokerage platform JustMarkets, which serves 3M+ traders globally across 160+ countries, expands its network of services for traders to meet the challenges of one of the most volatile markets in the current period.

With heightened price swings across gold, oil, and major currency pairs in 2026, JustMarkets aims to act as the "extended arm" that helps transition from instinctive reactions to professional resilience. From market insights to an advanced trading environment, the broker strives to provide everyone with the support and conditions they need to reach their full investment potential.

Platform Designed for Volatile Market Conditions

JustMarkets offers comprehensive trading services designed for a fast-moving landscape:

Tight spreads and lightning-fast order execution on 260+ trading assets, including Gold, Oil, Forex, Crypto, and Indices.

A secure platform with iOS and Android apps for mobile trading to open, manage, and close deals from any place, at any time.

24/7 customer support in several languages, particularly designed for Southeast Asian traders.

Free transactions on deposits and withdrawals with local and global payment options.

Slippage protection system that enables smooth trading amid uncertain financial markets.

Negative balance protection system for traders to overcome risk most efficiently.

Education for Traders Amidst Different Circumstances

To be at the same pace with the increasing demand for market guidance, JustMarkets continues to invest in trader education, including:

Daily market analytics and trading recommendations from in-house analysts.

Training sessions, lectures, webinars, and discussions by pro fintech experts.

Educational material regarding financial risks, tech analysis, and understanding of the macroeconomic context.

"Volatility is not the enemy – unpreparedness is," said JustMarkets representative. "Our role is to give traders the tools, insights, and conditions they need to act with confidence, even and especially when the market is unstable and volatile."

Sturdy Growth in Southeast Asia

In the coming years, JustMarkets is set to grow across Southeast Asia by strengthening its commitment to such communities through educating, partnering, and participating in the financial events that happen within the region. The broker will keep assisting traders to convert volatility into opportunity with convenience and confidence.

For more information, visit justmarkets.com.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. Ensure you understand the risks involved and trade responsibly.

SOURCE JustMarkets