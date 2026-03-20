KLN and HKFSD Sign MOU to Enhance International Rescue Mobilisation and Logistics

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) and the Hong Kong Fire Services Department (HKFSD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at a ceremony on 20 March that turns logistics expertise into a lifeline for people in need around the globe. This partnership is expected to boost mobilisation efficiency and logistics support for HKFSD's international rescue operations. KLN will leverage its global coverage, logistics and international freight expertise and diverse infrastructure to deliver comprehensive logistics services and necessary support facilities in disaster zones.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of KLN, said, "KLN is committed to the community and goes all out in disaster relief and aiding the vulnerable. We are honoured to have participated in the earthquake rescue missions in Myanmar and Turkey. This collaboration is a strategic progression of our partnership with the HKFSD for international emergency rescue operations. Alongside rapid material dispatch and supply chain management, KLN will also draw on its global network, freight expertise and robust local resources to support the Hong Kong, China Search and Rescue Team's mobility and on-ground needs, enabling their rescue teams to operate effectively as soon as they arrive on‑site."

Through signing of this MOU, both parties set the foundation for collaboration in the following four areas:

Establishing pre-positioned supply hubs strategically located across KLN's global network, integrating advanced technology for smart equipment and personnel management to streamline planning procedures; Jointly developing an AI-driven adaptive model that incorporates KLN's end-to-end logistics services and support for local rescue operations, enhancing operational and mobilisation capabilities; Utilising sophisticated equipment and supply management platform, combined with KLN's professional services across countries and regions, to ensure precise tracking and resource control; and Supporting smart post-mission analysis to optimise resource use, alongside KLN's devanning and replenishment services for efficient future deployments.

This collaboration enables KLN to leverage its advanced logistics capabilities while fulfilling its corporate social responsibility to support communities worldwide. KLN is proud to stand alongside the HKFSD as a committed partner in enhancing global rescue efforts.

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About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited