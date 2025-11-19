KLN Secures Four Distinguished Honours in Sustainability and Excellence

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been awarded four prestigious accolades, including The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards for the eighth consecutive year, receiving the Platinum Award this year ('The Asset Awards'), the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Leading Enterprise 2025 by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition (the 'Bloomberg Awards') for the seventh time, the Asia-Pacific Logistics Company of the Year Award at the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards (the 'Frost & Sullivan Awards') for the ninth consecutive year, and the Outstanding ESG and Sustainable Enterprise Award for Listed Companies from the Hong Kong Economic Journal ESG & Sustainability Awards of Excellence 2025 (the 'HKEJ Awards').

These accolades highlight KLN's exceptional commitment to ESG principles and sustainable practices, alongside its leadership in operational excellence, global reach, and innovative logistics solutions. The Asset Awards, the Bloomberg Awards, and the HKEJ Awards commended KLN's dedication to integrating sustainability into its core operations, while the Frost & Sullivan Awards praised its market-leading performance, resilience, and customer-centric approach in the dynamic industry.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of KLN, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive these four prestigious awards, which reflect our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation in logistics. Moving forward, we will continue to seek improvements, setting the bar while driving the industry toward a more sustainable future."

The Asset Awards, organised annually by The Asset since 2000, represent Asia's longest-running ESG awards program. The ESG Leading Enterprises 2025 accolade, presented by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, promotes sustainable business practices that benefit both the environment and society, whereas the Frost & Sullivan Awards honour innovative companies in the Asia Pacific with market-leading performance and unrivalled customer service. Meanwhile, the inaugural HKEJ Awards, organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, were held to recognise outstanding enterprises excelling in ESG practices.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About The Asset's Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards

The Asset's Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

About Bloomberg Businessweek 's ESG Leading Enterprises

As one of the most influential business magazines in Hong Kong with a global vision and Greater China connection, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek maintains a keen focus on the development of ESG. It collaborates with Deloitte in co-presenting the ESG Leading Enterprises campaign. By recognising Hong Kong-listed companies and asset management companies with outstanding ESG performance, the campaign aims to encourage enterprises pursuing excellence in ESG practices, ultimately fostering a sustainable business culture to create a positive impact on the environment and society.

About Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Recognition is its top honour, recognising the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

About The Hong Kong Economic Journal's Outstanding ESG and Sustainable Enterprise Award for Listed Companies

The Hong Kong Economic Journal's Outstanding ESG and Sustainable Enterprise Award for Listed Companies recognises listed companies that have integrated sustainability into their core strategy, and have demonstrated exceptional performance in their green transformation.

