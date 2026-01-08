KLN Received Directors of the Year Awards from HKIoD, Established Excellence and Leadership in Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN has been honoured with the Directors of the Year Awards (the 'Awards') in the Listed Companies Executive Directors category at The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (the 'HKIoD') Awards for Director Excellence 2025. It recognises KLN's outstanding performance in corporate governance, director professionalism and sustainable development.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, said, "We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the HKIoD for our commitment to corporate governance and directorship. This recognition serves as a humbling reminder for us to continuously pursue sustainable growth and lead by example. KLN strives to deepen our global coverage while cultivating a fair, inclusive and open workplace culture. Transparent communication across our board and business verticals enables us to build synergy with partners and customers alike, amplifying our international presence. By harmonising responsive action with forward-looking strategies, we strive to balance profitability service excellence and corporate accountability in driving a more sustainable global supply chain."

The Awards are organised by the HKIoD to honour companies demonstrating excellence across multiple aspects of directorship. Candidates are open to public nomination, with data processed in well-defined and stringent procedures, followed by interviews with independent consultants in utmost due diligence, and finally selected by independent judges with high standards and fair judgment. This makes the Awards one of the highest benchmarks for corporate governance in the industry.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors aspires to be recognised locally and internationally as an authoritative advocate, influential promoter and dynamic facilitator of excellence in director practices in a multi-cultural environment through education, information, accreditation, value-added service, community integration and communicating cumulative practical experiences. The Hong Kong Institute of Directors aims to advance corporate sustainability to create long-term value for companies, owners, stakeholders, humankind, and Planet Earth, through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and director professionalism.

