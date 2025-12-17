KLN Wins Arcelik Hitachi Hong Kong Contract for Repair Hub Setup and Aftersales Services

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales Hong Kong Limited ('AHHK') to support its aftersales logistics and repair hub setup in Hong Kong. This collaboration strengthens KLN's position in delivering tailored, high-performance logistics solutions for global home appliance leaders.

Under the agreement, KLN will manage the setup of repair hub facilities, warehousing operations, aftersales delivery, installation and One Bell services for AHHK's consumer products. KLN is serving the Hitachi workshop and warehouse parts area with 15,000 square feet, while handling 800 aftersales service delivery orders per month. This partnership builds on KLN's proven expertise in scalable, tech-enabled logistics for multinational clients.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are honoured to be selected by Arcelik Hitachi Hong Kong, a global leader in the home appliance industry. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, agility and digital transformation in supply chain management."

Eiji Taninaka, Managing Director of Arcelik Hitachi Hong Kong, said, "An efficient and responsive supply chain is vital to the success of the electronics and home appliance sector. KLN's logistics expertise and regional strength will empower our distribution network to deliver exceptional aftersales support, ensuring customers in Hong Kong receive timely services and dependable solutions."

This partnership reinforces KLN's role as a trusted logistics partner to global enterprises seeking operational excellence, digital integration and sustainable growth.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN (formerly Kerry Logistics Network Limited) is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances was established on July 1, 2021, as a joint venture between Arçelik A.S. and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. to manufacture, sell and provide after-sales services of Hitachi branded home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioner and vacuum cleaners globally (outside of the Japanese market). Arçelik acquired 60% ownership in the new company while Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. still holds 40% shares of the company. This joint venture has combined expertise and strengths of the two brands such as R&D, procurement and production systems to optimize the joint venture's global supply chain and strengthen its competitive positioning in the market.

Arcelik Hitachi's official website: https://www.arcelik-hitachi-homeappliances.com/

