KLN Wins Two Accolades at ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025

Earns Recognition at 2025 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards and

IR Impact Awards – Greater China 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the ESG Benchmark Award - Silver Award and the Outstanding Sustainable Dividend Award at the ESG Achievement Awards (the 'ESG Awards') 2024/2025 for the second year in a row. This marks the fourth consecutive year that KLN has been recognised at the ESG Awards for its long-term commitment to sustainability. In addition, KLN also welcomed two other accolades, namely the Certificate of Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting at 2025 Hong Kong Management Association ('HKMA'), Best Annual Reports Awards (the 'HKMA Awards') and the Best in Industrials & Materials Sector at the IR Impact Awards – Greater China (the 'IR Impact Awards') 2025.

The ESG Awards and the HKMA Awards commend KLN's robust governance, transparent disclosures, effective risk management and commitment to sustainable practices in logistics, praising KLN's exceptional ESG reporting, dedication to transparency, accountability, and leadership in sustainable logistics. Meanwhile, the IR Impact Awards highlight KLN's outstanding investor relations practices in the Industrials & Materials sector, acknowledging its well-orchestrated investor relations strategy and execution.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of KLN, said, "We are deeply honoured by these recognitions, which validate our commitment to sustainable business growth and stakeholder value. Last year, we further advanced our climate risk assessment framework, deepened our emissions analysis and expanded our social and community engagement initiatives. Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold transparency, accountability and resilience in our operations, and proactively seek improvement in our ESG strategies and execution, contributing to a greener, low-carbon future."

The ESG Awards, organised annually by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark, recognise organisations with outstanding ESG practices. The HKMA Awards, hosted by The Hong Kong Management Association, promote the publication of timely, accurate, informative and well-presented annual reports, honouring exemplary achievement in reporting. The IR Impact Awards, organised by IR Impact, highlight companies that excel in investor engagement, transparency and value creation across Greater China.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About The Institute of ESG & Benchmark

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavour is to elevate stakeholder's awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance in all industry sectors. By organising ESG relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong and Asia.

About the Hong Kong Management Association

The Hong Kong Management Association is a leading professional organisation which was established in 1960 for the purpose of advancing management excellence in Hong Kong and the region. Services provided by HKMA can be categorised into three major areas, namely education and training, management services and membership services.

About IR Impact

IR Impact is the global leader in investor relations intelligence, providing IR professionals with the insights, data and connections they need to navigate the evolving capital markets.

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited