KLN Signs Strategic Distributor Contract with Del Monte Asia to Accelerate Growth in Hong Kong Foodservice Market

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to announce the signing of a new distributor contract with Del Monte Asia Pte Ltd ('Del Monte Asia') to oversee its complete sales, trade marketing and supply chain operations in the Hong Kong foodservice market.

Under this strategic partnership, KLN will support Del Monte Asia's diverse packaged food portfolio, ensuring smooth and reliable delivery to over 3,000 foodservice providers throughout Hong Kong. KLN's integrated fourth-party logistics (4PL) services cover the full spectrum of operations, from inbound logistics, warehousing, inventory management and order fulfilment to distribution and invoicing. The collaboration also includes sales and marketing logistics support, enabling Del Monte Asia to accelerate product launches, seasonal campaigns and in-store activations.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "We are honoured to partner with Del Monte Asia, a market leader in the packaged food sector known for its commitment to quality, innovation and consumer trust across Asia. Our agency model is tailored to optimise every aspect of the supply chain, delivering measurable improvements in operating efficiency including faster time-to-market, reduced logistics costs and elevated service levels. We look forward to supporting Del Monte Asia's growth ambitions in Hong Kong."

With rising consumer demand for high-quality food products across Asia, KLN's partnership with Del Monte Asia positions it at the forefront of supply chain innovation in the region. KLN's 4PL model not only enhances operational agility for its clients but also delivers scalable efficiencies that drive long-term growth and margin expansion.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of over HK$56 billion in 2025. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About Del Monte Asia Pte Ltd

Del Monte Asia Pte Ltd (Del Monte Asia), headquartered in Singapore, oversees the marketing and distribution of Del Monte processed foods across Asia and Oceania (excluding India, the Philippines and Myanmar). The Del Monte brand, originally established in the United States in 1886, is renowned for its high-quality produce and commitment to delivering wholesome goodness from farm to table. Founded in 1990, Del Monte Asia operates independently from Del Monte US. Since its inception, Del Monte Asia has expanded its portfolio beyond tomatoes to include a diverse range of processed fruit and vegetable products. To support this growth, the company has established production facilities in Thailand and China, enhancing its ability to serve the Asia-Oceania region, which includes Hong Kong SAR. Website: www.delmonte-asia.com.sg

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited