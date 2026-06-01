KLN Receives High Recognition in ESG Performance, Achieves Highest AAA Rating in MSCI ESG and Wins HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2026

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that its exceptional environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance has earned it an upgrade in MSCI ESG Rating to the highest tier of AAA rating. KLN is also the proud recipient of the Outstanding ESG Disclosure Contribution Pioneer Excellence Award at the Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards (the 'Awards') 2026. The prestigious accolade marks the fourth consecutive year that KLN has won the Awards.

The upgrade from an AA to the top-tier AAA MSCI ESG Rating recognises KLN's outstanding ESG practices, as well as its effective integration of sustainability into business development and risk management. Meanwhile, the Awards highlight KLN's excellence in delivering transparent, comprehensive and high-standard ESG disclosures that lead the industry.

Davis Cho, Executive Director, CFO and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of KLN, said, "This dual recognition reflects the dedication of our team in embedding sustainability into our core strategy and operations. We will continue to strengthen our sustainability efforts, enhance corporate transparency, and deliver responsible logistics solutions that create long-term value for our stakeholders and support a greener future."

The MSCI ESG Ratings are a globally recognised benchmark that enables institutional investors to evaluate corporate ESG performance. Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards, organised by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, aim to promote a low-carbon economy and advance ESG and sustainable community development.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of over HK$56 billion in 2025. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

About the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Established by the Hong Kong Government in 1989, HKQAA is a non-profit public organisation dedicated to promoting good management practices to foster the sustainable development of industries and communities. As one of the leading conformity assessment bodies and standard setters in the region, HKQAA has not only introduced advanced international management knowledge but has also taken the lead in developing a range of new services in social responsibility, environmental protection, energy management, carbon neutrality, green and sustainable finance, ESG, elderly care services, and barrier-free management, which help organisations enhance performance and competitiveness, bringing benefits to the community.

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited