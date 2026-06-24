KuCoin Pay Connects Digital Assets With Local Banking and Transfer Rails Across High-Growth Markets

New transfer-based access connects digital assets with local payment systems, including bKash and Nagad in Bangladesh, SPEI-compatible bank transfers in Mexico, and MTN and Airtel mobile money networks in Zambia.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across many high-growth markets, local bank transfers and mobile money networks have become a core part of how consumers move value — from salary payments and remittances to merchant transactions and peer-to-peer transfers.

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Building on the evolution of these localized financial rails, KuCoin Pay, the innovative cryptocurrency payment solution from KuCoin, today announced the expansion of its transfer-based payment capabilities across Bangladesh, Mexico and Zambia. The rollout connects digital assets with local banking and payment rails, including bKash and Nagad in Bangladesh, SPEI-compatible bank transfer routes in Mexico, and mobile money services like MTN and Airtel in Zambia. By integrating crypto and stablecoins with familiar financial infrastructure, KuCoin Pay helps users move digital value with fewer steps and lower friction, making digital assets more practical for real-world financial activity.

KuCoin Pay is designed to support this shift through deep integration with local rails, a key capability that enables localized payment routing. Rather than requiring users to manage complex backend processes, KuCoin Pay adapts to local transfer environments and identifies suitable payment routes through one unified technical entry point. This helps make digital asset flows feel closer to using a traditional e-wallet, mobile money service or local bank transfer tool.

"Crypto is emerging as a new asset class with growing relevance in the real economy, and payments are one of the most important ways for this value to reach users," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "Through KuCoin Pay, we are building trusted and localized connections between digital assets and existing banking, mobile money and transfer rails. By integrating crypto with the financial systems people already use, we are helping digital assets move beyond holding and trading into practical financial activity, while supporting more inclusive and future-ready financial ecosystems in high-growth markets."

Looking ahead, KuCoin Pay will continue to strengthen compatibility with local banking and payment systems, optimize technical response speed and expand practical crypto payment use cases within supported markets worldwide.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless, secure, and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com/pay

SOURCE KuCoin