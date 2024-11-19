Kyuhyun to embark on 'COLORS' Asia tour in December

- Kyuhyun to captivate fans in 9 Asian cities including Macau, Manila

- His full-length album 'COLORS' to hit shelves on Nov. 27 before his tour

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyuhyun, represented by Antenna, will kick off his career-defining "COLORS" Asia tour in December, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. For his much-awaited new tour, he will head to 9 cities across Asia to meet his global fans.

Poster for Kyuhyun's "COLORS" Asia tour

Kyuhyun will mark the grand beginning of the tour in Seoul, giving a 3-day concert at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park on Dec. 20-22. After taking the stage in Seoul, he will continue his tour in 2025, performing in Kaohsiung (Jan. 4), Hong Kong (Jan. 25), Jakarta (Feb. 8), Taipei (Feb. 22), Yokohama (March 5-6), Bangkok (March 15), Macau (March 22) and Manila (Apr. 5).

All tickets for his Seoul shows sold out in 5 minutes after they going on sale, proving Kyuhyun's unwavering popularity. The quick sellout, a testament to the high demand, is raising anticipation for his concerts in other cities as well. The ticket for the Kaohsiung show will go on sale on Nov. 23, and the dates for other concerts will be disclosed in due course.

This is Kyuhyun's second solo Asia tour following the largely successful first one held earlier this year, which took him to 9 cities. For his upcoming tour, Kyuhyun will visit two new cities ― Macau and Manila ― to accommodate more international fans who have been eagerly waiting for the vocalist's music-filled concerts. This will be his first time performing solo in these two cities.

"COLORS" is also the title of his first full-length album, which will drop on Nov. 27. For his upcoming tour, Kyuhyun will cover the full scope of his musical legacy while premiering the songs featured in his new album. The well-rounded artist will show off his diverse musical spectrum by performing his signature ballads, dance and pop songs, as well as musical theater numbers. With this approach, he is expected to solidify his status as an artist made for the stage, capable of bringing massive audiences to his concerts by showcasing high-quality performances armed with his velvety voice and unrivaled stage presence.

Prior to the official release of "COLORS," Kyuhyun will unveil 8 track videos, to whet his fans' appetite.

